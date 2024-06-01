How Many Black Players Are In The NHL?

NHL has always been open to representing people from different ethnic backgrounds in the league. Among the other ethnic communities, around 37 players playing NHL are black. These include popular names like Evander Kane, K’Andre Miller, and Kyle Okposo, among others.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 popular NHL black players:

1. Kyle Okposo

Team- Florida Panthers

Okposo joined the Panthers in the last season only as earlier he used to be a part of the Buffalo Sabres squad. Okposo was a part of the Sabres ever since the 2016-17 season before being picked by the Panthers last season. He was picked by the New York Islanders in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft and played for them till the 2015-16 season.

2. K’Andre Miller

Team- New York Rangers

Picked by the Rangers in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, 22nd overall, Miller has been a part of their squad as a defenseman ever since. Miller has played a total of 3 NHL seasons till now and has proved his mettle very well.

3. Anthony Duclair

Team- Tampa Bay Lightning

An ice hockey forward, Duclair plays for Tampa Bay Lightning in the National Hockey League after being picked by them in the 2023-24 season. He has also played for Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers and San Jose Sharks in the past in the NHL.

4. Evander Kane

Team- Edmonton Oilers

A Canadian ice hockey pro, Kane is a well-known left winger who plays for the Edmonton Oilers in the National Hockey League. Having previously played for the Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, and San Jose Sharks in the past, Kane started his NHL journey after he was the fourth pick for Thrashers in the first round of the 2009 NHL Entry draft. He signed a four-year contract with the Oilers worth $20.5 million on July 12, 2022.

5. Ryan Reaves

Team- Toronto Maple Leafs

Reaves plays for Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL as a right winger. Son of former gridiron football player, Willard Reaves, Reaves has played for the Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, and New York Rangers in the past. He kicked off his NHL journey in the 2010-11 season with the Sr. Louis Blues.

6. Jalen Chatfield

Team- Carolina Hurricanes

Currently playing for Carolina Hurricanes as a defenseman, Jalen Chatfield was earlier a part of the Vancouver Canucks squad where he started his NHL journey. However, he only stayed with them for one season before joining Hurricanes in 2021-22.

7. Dakota Joshua

Team- Vancouver Canucks

Joshua is an ice hockey forward, who plays for Vancouver Canucks in NHL. He kicked off his career in NHL in 2014 when he was selected 128th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Entry Draft that year. He has been a part of the Canucks squad for two years now, ever since the 2022-23 season.

8. Caleb Jones

Team- Colorado Avalanche

A defenseman for Colorado Avalanche, Caleb Jones was first drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, where he was the 117th pick overall. He then went on to play 3 seasons for Oilers and two seasons for Chicago Blackhawks before becoming a part of the Colorado Avalanche last season.

9. Jordan Harris

Team- Montreal Canadiens

Selected by Montreal Canadiens in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft as the 71st overall pick, Harris has been playing for them ever since as a defenseman. He has been actively playing ever since 2021 and will be seen with the Canadiens this season too.

10. Seth Jones

Team- Chicago Blackhawks

A defenseman and alternate captain for Chicago Blackhawks in NHL, Jones started his journey in the league after getting picked by the Nashville Predators in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. After playing 3 seasons for Nashville Predators, Jones joined Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2016-17 season before joining the Blackhawks in 2021-22.

Other active NHL black players: