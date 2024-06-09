How many Canadian teams are there in the NHL? Find out

No Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup since June 9, 1993, when Montreal defeated the Wayne Gretzky-led Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in the best-of-7 series. The Edmonton Oilers only need four wins to be the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup in 31 years. Canadian fans have been longing for a Cup parade for the past three decades. With such a long drought, you might wonder how many NHL teams Canada has. Here's everything you need to know.

READ MORE: When was the last time Oilers were in Stanley Cup finals? All you need to know

How Many Canadian Teams are there in the NHL?

Canada hosts seven NHL teams. The teams and the start dates of their first NHL seasons are: Montreal Canadiens (1917), Toronto Maple Leafs (1917), Vancouver Canucks (1970), Edmonton Oilers (1979), Calgary Flames (1980), Ottawa Senators (1992), and Winnipeg Jets (2011).

A closer look at the 7 Canadian NHL Teams

Calgary Flames

Founded: 1972 as Atlanta Flames; moved to Calgary in 1980-81

1972 as Atlanta Flames; moved to Calgary in 1980-81 Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome, capacity 19,289

Scotiabank Saddledome, capacity 19,289 Stanley Cups: 1989

The Flames' crowning achievement was winning the Stanley Cup in 1981. The victory was marked by Hall-of-Famer Lanny McDonald scoring a crucial goal in his final NHL game. Besides their 2004 Stanley Cup run, where they lost in 7 games to the Lightning, and Jarome Iginla's time with the team, the Flames have little else to celebrate. Indeed, apart from 2004, the Flames have won only one playoff series.

Advertisement

Edmonton Oilers

Founded : 1971; joined NHL in 1979 after playing in the WHA

: 1971; joined NHL in 1979 after playing in the WHA Arena : Rogers Place, capacity 18,500

: Rogers Place, capacity 18,500 Stanley Cups: 5 (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1990)

The Oilers' golden era was in the 1980s, featuring stars like Wayne Gretzky and other Hall of Famers such as Mark Messier, Grant Fuhr, and Paul Coffey. This team is often considered the greatest NHL team ever assembled. They captured five Stanley Cups during this period. Recently, like the Flames, they've struggled, making a notable appearance in the 2006 finals but losing in game 7 to the Carolina Hurricanes. For the Oilers, it's now or never.

Montreal Canadiens

Founded : 1909; joined NHL in 1917

: 1909; joined NHL in 1917 Arena : Centre Bell, capacity 21,273

: Centre Bell, capacity 21,273 Stanley Cups: 23

Montreal is considered the heart of the hockey world. The sport originated there, and the NHL was founded there in 1917. The Canadiens have won more Stanley Cups than any other team—a total of 24. It’s tough to surpass their record. Montreal's rich history generates deep affection among its fans, making a game at the Bell Centre on a Saturday night a must-see.

Advertisement

READ MORE: When was the last time a Canadian Team was in Stanley Cup finals? Find out

Ottawa Senators

Founded : 1992 (unrelated to the original Senators team)

: 1992 (unrelated to the original Senators team) Arena : Canadian Tire Centre, capacity 19,153

: Canadian Tire Centre, capacity 19,153 Stanley Cups: 0

This version of the Ottawa Senators has not won any Stanley Cups. An earlier Ottawa Senators team, which existed from 1917 to 1934 and briefly moved to St. Louis, won 11 Stanley Cups.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Founded : 1917 (formerly known as the Arenas, and St. Patrick’s)

: 1917 (formerly known as the Arenas, and St. Patrick’s) Arena : Scotiabank Arena, capacity 18,819

: Scotiabank Arena, capacity 18,819 Stanley Cups: 13

The Toronto Maple Leafs, one of the four original NHL teams, have won 13 Stanley Cups. However, their last win was in 1967, marking the longest current drought in the NHL. Despite having a strong team led by superstar Auston Matthews, Toronto faces tough competition in their division.

Winnipeg Jets

Founded : 1999 (originally the Atlanta Thrashers); renamed Winnipeg Jets in 2011

: 1999 (originally the Atlanta Thrashers); renamed Winnipeg Jets in 2011 Arena : Bell MTS Place, capacity 16,345

: Bell MTS Place, capacity 16,345 Stanley Cups: 0

The current Winnipeg Jets are actually the second incarnation of the team. The original Jets, who existed from 1972 to 1996, started in the WHA before joining the NHL. They moved to Phoenix in 1996 and became the Arizona Coyotes. The current Jets team started as the Atlanta Thrashers in 1999 before relocating to Winnipeg.

Advertisement

Vancouver Canucks

Founded : 1970

: 1970 Arena : Rogers Arena, capacity 18,910

: Rogers Arena, capacity 18,910 Stanley Cups: 0

Vancouver has passionate fans but has never won a Stanley Cup. The team has reached the finals three times, losing twice in Game 7. Despite having standout players like Trevor Linden and the Sedin twins, the Canucks have not managed to secure a championship.

These are the current NHL teams from Canada, some with glorious pasts and others still striving for their first Stanley Cup victory.

ALSO READ: Insider Reveals Why Travis Kelce and Chiefs Could Part Ways at the End of 2024 Season

Canadian NHL Teams that no longer exist

These teams from Canada played in the NHL but don't exist anymore. You heard that right, there's another Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets.

The first Ottawa Senators team played from 1917 to 1934. The new Ottawa Senators team only shares the same name with the old one. The NHL or the team doesn't consider any old records or Stanley Cups as carried over.

The first Winnipeg Jets team moved and became the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes. Winnipeg got a new NHL team when the Atlanta Thrashers moved there in 2011. Winnipeg named them the Jets again. The two Jets teams have no connection.

Before joining the NHL, the Senators, Nordiques, and Jets played in other leagues.