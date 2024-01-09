How many CFP National Championships does Michigan football have and who holds the record for most titles?

With the Michigan Wolverines beating the Washington Huskies in the National Championship finals, the college football season has come to an end. With that Michigan has added one more championship wins to their record. So many CFP National Championships titles do Michigan Wolverines have now? Let's find out.

How many times Michigan Wolverines have won the CFP National Championship

The Michigan Wolverines have won the CFP National Championship 11 times. The most recent Championship win was in 2024 when the Michigan Wolverines were able to beat the Washington Huskies in the National Championship finals by 31-13. The game was held on January 8, at the NRG Stadium.

Apart from that, the Michigan Wolverines have won the Championship titles in 1901, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1918, 1923, 1933, 1948, 1997, 2023. From 1901 to 1902, they were on their winning streak, winning the National championship back-to-back for 4 years. With the recent win, Michigan has got itself back on track with consecutive wins.

Which team has the most CFP National Championship titles?

While the Michigan Wolverines might have 11 CFP National Championship titles with them, they are not the ones with the most titles. Instead, Yale Bulldogs have the most Championship titles. The team has a total of 18 titles/wins which they got in 1874, 1876, 1877, 1880, 1881, 1882, 1883, 1884, 1886, 1887, 1888, 1891, 1892, 1894, 1900, 1907, 1909 and 1927.

The Yale Bulldogs might have the most wins in the history of college football, but they haven't won a single championship title since 1927. After the Yale Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide has the second most CFP National Championship titles i.e. 16. They won in 1925, 1926, 1930, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1978, 1979, 1992, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and most recently in 2020.

The team with the third most CFP National Championship titles is the Princeton Tigers. Princeton Tigers have a total of 15 Championship wins. But they haven't won any Championship title since 1922. The titles they won were in 1869, 1870, 1872, 1873, 1878, 1879, 1880, 1885, 1889, 1893, 1896, 1903, 1906, 1911, and the last one in 1922.

