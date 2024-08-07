How Many Championship Rings Does Josh Hart Have?

Every NBA player desires to win a championship throughout his career. Making it into the finest basketball league is difficult enough that only a few people get the opportunity to fight for the prestigious trophy in their lifetime. Josh Hart, the New York Knicks guard, is a talented and tough player who has achieved success at numerous levels of the sport.

Joshua Aaron Hart was born on March 6, 1995. The Utah Jazz picked him as the 30th overall selection in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft, before trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers on draft night.

Hart has constantly demonstrated skill, drive, and leadership on the floor, beginning in high school and college and continuing in the NBA. Many fans and experts believe him to be one of the league's top role players.

How many rings does Josh Hart have?

Josh Hart has yet to win an NBA title in his career. However, his desire and devotion to being an all-around team player are unparalleled. Hart has played for four different NBA teams and has been a key player on each of them. He now plays for the New York Knicks.

How many teams has Josh Hart played for?

Josh Hart has played for nine basketball teams which includes his high school and college team as well. Here are them all

Advertisement

Wheaton (Silver Spring, Maryland)

Sidwell Friends School

Villanova (College)

Utah Jazz (2017)

South Bay Lakers (2017)

Los Angeles Lakers (2017–2019)

New Orleans Pelicans (2019 - 2022

Portland Trail Blazers (2022-2023)

New York Knicks (2023-Present)

Has Josh Hart ever had a triple-double?

Josh Hart has 6 career triple-doubles, with 6 occurring during the regular season. He made all six triple-doubles this season. A triple double is given when a player scores 10 or more points, assists & rebounds in the game.

SEASON DATE TEAM OPPO PTS REB AST 2023-24 Regular Season 3/25/2024 NYK DET 11 14 10 2023-24 Regular Season 3/18/2024 NYK GSW 10 11 11 2023-24 Regular Season 3/12/2024 NYK PHI 20 19 10 2023-24 Regular Season 3/3/2024 NYK CLE 13 19 10 2023-24 Regular Season 2/8/2024 NYK DAL 23 10 12 2023-24 Regular Season 1/30/2024 NYK UTA 10 10 10

Josh Hart’s Career Highlights

While Josh Hart never succeeded academically, he was an excellent basketball player for his high school team. He was about to be dismissed from Sidwell Friends School for his poor academic record, but because of his outstanding on-court achievements, numerous students and parents petitioned the school to grant him another opportunity.

Advertisement

He went on to play for Villanova University, where he discovered a highly competitive squad capable of winning championships. Hart's path to championship success culminated during his stay at Villanova University. He contributed significantly to his team's NCAA championship victory.

After a successful collegiate career, Josh Hart declared for the 2017 NBA Draft. The Utah Jazz drafted him with the 30th overall pick and traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers. Although Hart was still learning and adjusting, he performed admirably as a rotational player in Los Angeles.

Hart was eventually moved to the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster deal featuring superstar Anthony Davis. Hart started with the Pelicans but never made the playoffs. He scored 10.7 points and grabbed 7.3 rebounds a game with the Pelicans.

After three seasons with the Pelicans, Hart was moved to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he joined forces with superstar Damian Lillard. Despite Hart's career-high production of 19.9 points per game in 2021-22, the squad did not make the postseason.

Advertisement

Josh Hart finally made the playoffs after being traded to the Knicks. In 2023, Hart appeared in 11 postseason games, starting five. He had a decent average of 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in the playoffs for the Knicks, but they were unable to defeat the Miami Heat in the conference semifinals.

In the 2024 NBA season, he took the Knicks to the NBA Eastern Conference semi-final but an injury in abdominal took him out in Game 6 and Game 7 which helped Indiana Pacers to go to the finals to face Boston Celtics.

Also Read: 'You are dead to me': Josh Hart's Reaction to Isaiah Hartenstein Signing with Thunder Goes Viral