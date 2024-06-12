How Many Drivers Died in Le Mans? All You Need To Know

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is a famous race held yearly in Le Mans, France. Starting in 1923, this tough challenge tests drivers' minds and bodies, demanding top performance from their cars. It has a long and rich history, filled with many moments of glory and struggle.

The race has pushed both drivers and cars to their limits. However, this marathon has also been marked by tragic events, along with tales of victories and determination. Racers who took on the famous Circuit de la Sarthe track died in many crashes due to the high speeds and significant risks of long races.

How Many Drivers Died in Le Mans?

Marius Mestivier was the first competitor to pass away on June 20, 1925. His Amilcar CGS Grand Sport spun on the Mulsanne Straight on lap 16. His automobile veered off the road and struck a ditch head-on, instantly taking his life. While some claim he passed out due to a bird strike, early reports suggested a flat tire or a braking issue.

On June 13, 1927, Marcel Michelot passed away while preparing for a race. He lost control of his G.M. automobile near Arnage in dense fog, skidded off the road, and collided with an oak tree. He was nearly instantly killed as a result of his serious chest and brain injuries.

On June 19, 1937, René Kippeurth passed away while competing in the race. His Bugatti T44 crashed at the Maison Blanche crossroads, ejecting him from the car. Cars swerved to miss Pat Fairfield's body when his Frazer Nash crashed into the debris. Just two days after surgery on June 21, 1937, Fairfield passed away.

On June 27, 1949, Pierre Maréchal passed away. He lost control of his Aston Martin DB2 and flipped it at Arnage in the last seconds of the race. The day after Maréchal was brought to the hospital owing to his injuries, he passed away.

On June 23, 1951, Jacques Larivière was engaged in a disastrous accident close to Tertre Rouge while operating his Ferrari 212 Export. He lost his grasp and fell into a sand mound, where a wire fence severed his head.

Tom Cole Jr. died on June 14, 1953. The Ferrari 340 MM Spider Vignale impacted Maison Blanche's farmhouse after going off course. Cole died at the scene after being thrown out of the car.

On June 11, 1955, Pierre Levegh tragically passed away while competing in the race. His Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR slammed into Lance Macklin's Austin-Healey, sending Levegh and eighty-three onlookers flying into the throng.

On July 28, 1956, Louis Héry sadly lost his life at Maison Blanche when his Monopole X86 overturned.

On June 21, 1958, Jean-Marie Brussin, also referred to as "Mary," passed away. His Jaguar D-Type was damaged when it collided with another vehicle at the Dunlop Curve during a downpour of rain.

June 15, 1963 was the day of Bino Heins's death. His Alpine M63 exploded after colliding with a pole and an oil slick from Bruce McLaren's Aston Martin, sending it spinning out of control.

On April 10, 1965, Lucky Casner passed away while doing testing. He got out of his Maserati Tipo 151/4 when it overturned on the Mulsanne Straight. His injuries to his head caused him to pass out, and he died.

Walt Hansgen passed away on April 3, 1966, following an accident in his Ford GT40 Mk II while it was being tested. He crashed hard and died five days later, not realizing that his escape route was barred.

While working out, Robby Weber passed away on April 9, 1967. On the Mulsanne Straight, the Matra MS630 strayed off course and caught fire, exploding.

On March 30, 1969, during testing, Lucien Bianchi passed away. When his Alfa Romeo T33/3 experienced a technical problem and collided with a telegraph pole, he died instantly.

Jo Bonnier died on June 11, 1972 while driving a Lola T280. His vehicle crossed the barriers and crashed into the trees in Indianapolis following a collision with a Ferrari 365GTB4.

In 1976 André Haller met his demise on June 12. His Datsun 260Z spun out of control at the Mulsanne kink crashing into a guard rail and igniting in flames. He succumbed to his chest injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Moving on to 1981 Jean Louis Lafosse tragically lost his life on June 13 when his Rondeau veered into a guard post, along the Mulsanne Straight.

The year 1986 marked the passing of Jo Gartner on June 1. While racing on the Mulsanne Straight Gartners Porsche 962C malfunctioned, crashing into barriers and catching fire. He lost his life instantly due to neck injuries sustained in the accident.

Fast forward to May 3 1997 Sébastien Enjolras met an end during pre qualifying at Arnage. A part of the bodywork on his WR LM97 came loose causing the car to become airborne flip over and burst into flames.

In 2013 Allan Simonsen sadly passed away on June 22 after losing control of his Aston Martin Vantage GTE, at Tertre Rouge and colliding with an Armco barrier. He received attention and was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

