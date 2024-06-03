How Many Ex-NBA Players Are Jehovah’s Witnesses

Jehovah's Witnesses make up a unique Christian denomination that interprets the Holy Bible in a specific way. They affirm the existence of a singular God, Jehovah, and diverge from other beliefs like the Trinity and the notion of Jesus Christ being God incarnate.

The NBA, known for its modern progressivism, hosts this belief system along with many others. The league players discourse on various topics, including faith.

Nevertheless, this has led to both support and criticism. In such an atmosphere surrounding public religious affiliations, let us look at those players who openly identify as Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Are there any ex-NBA players who are Jehovah’s Witnesses?

Indeed, there are numerous retired players associated with the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

An exact number is difficult to pin down, but amongst roughly nine to ten players who spoke publicly about their faith during their careers are former Seattle SuperSonics' 'Sixth Man of the Year', Detlef Schrempf, Former Lakers, Dave Meyers, and Pacers' point guard, Darren Collison.

There are at least eight former NBA players who proudly practiced Jehovah's Witness faith:

1. Dave Meyers: He the Lakers picked as their number two choice in 1975, switched to the Bucks before he gave up his basketball career in 1980 to concentrate on his spiritual life.

2. Danny Granger: The Pacers, Clippers, and Heat once had him on their team. Raised in the Jehovah's Witness faith, he decided to get baptized in 2017, post-retirement.

3. Darren Collison: A guard who represented several teams between 2009-2019, took retirement at the age of 31 in 2019 to dedicate more time to his faith and family.

4. A.C Green: The three-time championship holder with the Lakers, was a zealous proponent of his faith, maintaining celibacy till 2002, a year post his retirement.

5. Detlef Schrempf: A German-American player who played for the Pacers, Sonics, and Blazers during the 80s/90s. He converted to the church in the 90s and has since lived a committed life to his faith.

6. Reggie Theus: A former player plus coach, embraced the faith in the 90s and incorporated basketball with his spiritual beliefs.

7. Michael Adams: He decided to convert to religion in the late 90s after the conclusion of his NBA career, dedicating his life to his faith and family instead.

8. Mark Jackson: After retiring as a player and coach, first converted to Christianity before later becoming a Jehovah's Witness.

There's abundant curiosity about the connection between NBA players and Jehovah’s Witnesses. Let's unfold the answers to these queries.

Are there Jehovah’s Witnesses among active NBA players?

Currently, Philadelphia 76ers' center - Dewayne Dedmon stands as the sole Jehovah's Witness in the NBA.

Born to a Jehovah's Witness family in Lancaster, California in 1989, Dedmon's journey in basketball took off despite initial resistance by his mother, Gail Lewis, a devout Jehovah's Witness.

Lewis had concerns about the sport possibly affecting Dedmon's religious dedication.

Dedmon imbued his skin with tattoos like an owl, symbolizing wisdom, and a lion's head, a testament of courage – they serve as constant reminders of his values and life journey. Amidst the intense competitiveness of top-level basketball, Dedmon has managed to uphold his faith subtly, embodying resilience and adherence to his beliefs.

While the exact number remains fluid, Dedmon joins the ranks of at least 8 ex-NBA players who've identified as Jehovah's Witnesses, painting a vivid picture of the intertwined aspects of sports and faith and shattering the image of professional athletes strictly adhering to secular norms.

Who is the most well-known Jehovah’s Witness in NBA history?

A.C. Green, a three-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, the crown of the most recognized Jehovah's Witness in NBA history. His devotion to his faith made headlines when he openly practiced abstinence throughout his professional career, a commitment he maintained until 2002, a year after his retirement.

A revelator of his deep-rooted faith, A.C. Green spearheaded his NBA career as a devout Christian, a conversion he underwent in high school.

The well-known player became synonymous with celibacy as he held off sex until the age of 38, attributing his court victories to his faith. Inspired by the aggressiveness in the Old Testament, Green envisioned Jesus as an undefeatable basketball player.

A constant companion during his playing years was his Bible, a symbol of his unwavering faith. It was only after marrying Veronique in 2002 that he broke his celibacy.

The faith of Jehovah’s Witnesses promotes abstinence until marriage, a reason why Green remained celibate for a large part of his adult life.

