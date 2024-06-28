How Many Father-Son Duos Have Played Together in NBA? Find Out

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers picked Bronny James, eldest son of LeBron James, as 55th in the 2024 NBA Draft. During his single season at the University of Southern California, he averaged a performance of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists throughout 25 games.

At 19 years old, in July 2023, Bronny James endured a cardiac arrest leading to hospitalization. This event led to his absence from the first games of the season while recovering from a surgical operation to treat a congenital heart disorder.

How many father-son duos have played together in the NBA?

Several celebrated father-son duos have graced the NBA. To illustrate, Dell Curry, the patriarch of Stephen and Seth Curry's family, boasts a 16-season NBA history, with his sons evolving into top-tier NBA 3-point shooters. Kobe Bryant, Joe Bryant's son, had a legendary 20-year run with them, capturing 5 championships, after Joe's 8-season NBA tenure.

Two-time Lakers Champion Mychal Thompson fathered Klay Thompson, who has pocketed 4 titles with the Warriors. Furthermore, Tim Hardaway Sr, a 5-time All-Star, watched his son, Tim Hardaway Jr., succeed in his NBA career as well.

The latest addition to this list is LeBron James and Bronny James. While previous duos never shared the court for the same team concurrently, the James duo is on track to rewrite history. With the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, potentially side by side with his son, they might become the first father-son pair to play together in the NBA at the same time.

LeBron James celebrates son Bronny's NBA draft moment

LeBron James joyfully embraced his son Bronny's NBA draft moment. James insisted on commemorating the significant milestone through an Instagram post, showcasing his son's achievement.

Despite James' tendency to be vocal on social media platforms, he chose to communicate his overwhelming excitement and pride in a simple yet powerful expression. His post read, "LEGACY!!!!!!" complemented with two kingship emojis.

To make the storyline more relatable, James posted four images and a video, featuring precious moments spent with Bronny. The celebration post started with a throwback to 2007, picturing a young Bronny sitting next to his dad courtside at a Cavaliers game. It then leaps directly to 2024, where father and son triumphantly perform between-the-legs dunks.

In a final image conceived to alleviate the concerns of looming Lakers fans, the father-son duo are artistically portrayed in Lakers uniforms. Bronny, after a single season at USC, is nearing his 20th birthday due in October, while LeBron is set to celebrate his 40th birthday by year's end.

In recognition of the sheer grandiosity of the occasion, LeBron might use this Instagram post as the stepping stone for more expressions of his joyous journey, which he will continue to share as Bronny will soon officially start his NBA career, secure his first professional contract, and make his grand entry on the NBA's Summer League stage.