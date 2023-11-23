How many fouls does it take to foul out in an NBA game?

The NBA sanctions players for violating game rules, often due to physical clash with an opponent or unsporting behavior; this sanctioning takes the form of assigning various types of fouls, namely personal fouls, technical fouls, and flagrant fouls.

According to these guidelines, a player is considered to have fouled out after committing six personal fouls, which may be a mix of personal and technical fouls or after accruing two technical fouls.

Personal Foul

Players commit personal fouls in basketball when they make illegal contact with an opponent, such as by holding, pushing, or charging into them.

These fouls, which involve breaches of the rules, are the most frequent infractions in the game.

Each player accumulates personal fouls, and if they accrue too many, they can be disqualified from the game.

Six types of personal fouls exist that can result in a player's disqualification from the game.

Unnecessary roughness

This involves making physical contact with an opponent that is not considered part of the game, such as shoving or punching.

Illegal defense

It happens when a player initiates contact with an opponent before the ball is inbound or after it's passed to the opponent's team.

Traveling

This occurs when a player moves their feet or body to gain an advantage without dribbling the ball.

Double dribble

This infraction takes place when a player handles the ball with both hands simultaneously, which violates NBA rules.

Palming the ball

This refers to a player holding the ball with their palm instead of their fingers, making it challenging for opponents to steal.

Held ball

This happens when a player retains possession of the ball without dribbling or passing it, often used to run down the clock or evade defensive pressure.

Technical Foul

In basketball, a technical foul represents a penalty for behavior that disrupts the game, unrelated to physical interaction between players.

Any player, whether actively playing or on the bench, as well as coaching staff, can receive this penalty.

Flagrant fouls

It encompasses aggressive contact or unsafe actions not related to the game itself.

Players can commit up to six personal fouls per game, leading to disqualification upon the sixth foul.

Ejection from a game occurs after accumulating two technical fouls, while a flagrant 2 foul also leads to immediate ejection.

