How Many Gold Medals Does Kevin Durant Have? Exploring Suns Star’s Olympic History

As the 2024 Paris Olympics unfold before our eyes, basketball fans around the world eagerly await the stellar performance of one of the sport's most iconic figures - Kevin Durant.

The Suns star is on the brink of etching his name in the annals of USA Basketball history, as he aims to clinch another Olympic gold medal.

Also Read: Is Jordan Chiles Related to Michael Jordan? Find Out

How many gold medals does Kevin Durant have?

Kevin Durant has three gold medals to his name. This remarkable feat places him in a league of his own, tied with the legendary Carmelo Anthony for the most Olympic gold medals in USA Basketball history. If the Phoenix Suns star continues to relive his quest for gold at Paris, he will be the only four-time gold medalist basketball athlete in this year’s team.

However, Durant's illustrious Olympic journey began with a golden debut at the 2012 London Olympics, followed by back-to-back triumphs in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro and most recently in 2020 in Tokyo.

His dominance on the international stage is evident through KD’s stellar record with Team USA, boasting an impressive 21-1 record at the Olympics and a remarkable 46-3 overall record with USA Basketball, including FIBA World Cups and exhibition games. Notably, Durant also clinched a gold medal at the 2010 FIBA World Cup in Turkey.

Advertisement

The NBA champ’s contributions to Team USA go beyond his medal count, as he stands as a trailblazer in multiple USA Basketball records. Durant leads the program in various statistical categories, including points, points per game, field goals made, 3-point field goals made, and free throws.

Moreover, he holds the distinction of setting single-tournament records for points, points per game, and 3-pointers made, showcasing his unparalleled scoring prowess on the international stage.

Also Read: Brazilian Skateboarder Rayssa Leal Skates Through Paris Streets as Scheduled Bus Fails to Pick Her Up for Olympic Village

Kevin Durant shines in Team USA’s victory against France

Kevin Durant emerged as the shining star of the game in Team USA's dominant victory over France. Despite coming off the bench and not starting for the first time in a long time, Durant showcased his unparalleled skills by scoring 23 points in under 17 minutes, hitting his first eight shots with remarkable efficiency.

Advertisement

Alongside LeBron James, who contributed 21 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds, Durant's performance was a key factor in the team's success. The experienced duo displayed exceptional chemistry on the court, leading the US to a convincing 110-84 win over the reigning World Cup silver medalists, Serbia.

While Durant and James commanded the spotlight with their stellar play, Joel Embiid faced a different kind of challenge as he dealt with the backlash from French fans for choosing to represent Team USA over France.

The Sixers center, who received naturalized citizenship in France in 2022 but opted to play for the US, was met with boos and jeers from the crowd throughout the game. Despite the personal stakes and external pressures, Embiid remained focused and contributed to the team's victory.

Also Read: In Photos: See Eiffel Tower Illuminating With Full Moon Shining Perfectly Between Olympic Rings in Viral Pics