How Many Gymnastics Skills Are Named After Simone Biles? All You Need to Know Amid Her Spectacular Paris Olympics 2024 Start

Simone Biles has a rocking start to the 2024 Paris Olympics, making her third appearance at the multi-sport event. However, not just showcasing her best form, but she is set to make history by introducing a unique move at the ongoing quadrennial event.

Biles has five moves named after her in total. She introduced her first skill in 2013 when she was 16 years old. Let's learn in detail about all the moves that have been named in her honor.

How many gymnastics skills are named after Simone Biles?

As mentioned, Simone Biles has five gymnastics skills named after her in total. These include The Biles (Floor), The Biles (Vault), The Biles II (Floor), The Biles (Beam), and The Biles II (Vault).

The Biles (Floor)

Performed during the 2013 World Championships, The Biles Floor is the first skill named after the 27-year-old athlete. The move is a double layout with a half-twist. It is also the third pass in Biles’ floor routine.

After the skill was executed by the gymnastic queen, a handful of other gymnasts tried it too.

The Biles (Vault)

The Biles Vault was performed by Simone Biles in 2018. This move is a roundoff onto the takeoff board.

When the athlete first attempted it, the move was considered the most difficult one in the women’s code, just like the Produnova vault.

The Biles II (Floor)

Simone Biles implemented The Biles II Floor in the 2019 World Championships. It is the second-floor move that is named after her.

Advertisement

In this move, two flips and three twists are performed by the athlete.

The Biles (Beam)

The Biles on balance beam is a double-double dismount, first conducted by the four-time gold medalist in 2019.

Unfortunately, she doesn't do it anymore. The FIG undervalued the dismount to avoid encouraging less-competent gymnasts from attempting it.

The Biles II (Vault)

This is the fifth and the last skill named after Simone Biles. She performed it during the 2023 World Championships.

This move requires a gymnast to do a roundoff onto the takeoff board and a back handspring onto the table.

Also Read: Real Reason Why Simone Biles Skipped Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Revealed

Simone Biles now aims to name a sixth move after her

Biles is pushing her boundaries and has already submitted an original skill to the FIG Women’s Technical Committee for evaluation ahead of the ongoing Olympics.

This move on the uneven bars is a clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns to handstand and if the American athlete successfully completes it, she will have her sixth skill named after her.

Advertisement

Thus, all eyes would be on Biles when she executes the skill in the ongoing event. It would be worth waiting to know if she will be successful in earning another move named after her.

Also Read: Is Simone Biles Injured? Update on Gymnastics Queen’s Left Ankle Tweak After Olympics 2024 Qualifying