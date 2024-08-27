How Many Hole in Ones Does Tiger Woods Have in His Career? Find Out Golfer’s Record

Tiger Woods, one of the greatest golfers of all time, has carded 20 hole-in-ones shots in his illustrious ongoing golfing career. The 15-time Major champion first scored a hole-in-one when he was just six years old. Meanwhile, his most recent hole-in-one came during the 2018 season.

However, neither of these feats was on the PGA Tour. Woods has only made hole-in-one on the tour thrice. His first ace came during the 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open when he debuted as a pro golfer. This was at the par-3, 14th hole at the Brown Deer Park Golf Course.

Furthermore, the 82-time PGA Tour winner repeated the feat in 1997 at the Phoenix Open at the par 3, 16th hole. The ball took a single bounce before landing in the hole; check out the video below:

Lastly, Tiger Woods hit the hole-in-one shot during the Spirit International in 1998 in Colorado. He aced the seventh hole at the Castle Pines Golf Club, which marked his only hole-in-one shot for two decades.

Nevertheless, in 2018, the GOAT, while playing a casual round with his friend Fred Couples and son Charlie Woods at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California, once again showcased his golfing prowess by sinking a hole-in-one on the second hole.

Regardless, Woods' first hole-in-one as a kid remains a cherished memory. He had even recalled this special moment after hitting his last hole-in-one shot in 2018.

Woods went on to say, as quoted by Golf Monthly, “I hit it and was too short to see it. So the ball carries the bunker, it rolls into the hole. Everybody in my group celebrates but me. I can’t see that high. So, one of the guys picks me up, shows me there’s no ball on the green. I’m excited – I run to the green, pick the ball out of the hole and I’m celebrating. And the kids came down and said: ‘You idiot, your golf bag’s up on the tee.’ So I had to go back up and get my golf bag.”

It is pertinent to note that although Woods’ career is praised by many, and he has achieved some tremendous success over the years, he isn't the only golfer who has carded 20 aces.

The 18-time Major championship winner, Jack Nicklaus, matches the same number of hole-in-ones as Woods. Moreover, on top of them, another golfing legend, Arnold Palmer, has a career record of 21 hole-in-ones.

Since Woods still plays on the tour, it remains to be seen whether he can add any more hole-in-ones and surpass Palmer's record.

