How Many Home Runs Did Michael Jordan Hit? All About NBA Legend’s MLB Stats

Michael Jordan, widely recognized for his illustrious career in the NBA, has several honors to his name. This includes six championships with the Chicago Bulls, five MVP awards, and numerous scoring titles.

However, the retired American professional basketball player has also tried his hands in the MLB after his initial retirement from the NBA in 1993. This brings in the question of how many home runs Michael Jordan hit, and what were his MLB stats.

How Many Home Runs Did Michael Jordan Hit?

Jordan hit a total of three home runs with the Birmingham Barons. Initially, he signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox in 1994 and was assigned to the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the White Sox.

Jordan had a very small baseball career as he only played one season in minor leagues. However, in that one season, the six-time NBA championship winner competed in 127 games with the Barons, although MJ hadn't been into this sport since his high school days.

Instead, the player chose the sport to honor his late father's wish after he died in 1993. His father, James R. Jordan Sr, had always dreamed of playing baseball professionally and he also wanted his son to be an MLB star , which made the athlete opt for it.

Although the transition to baseball proved to be quite challenging, MJ did his best to contribute to the game in any way he could. His overall stats in MLB include:

Team: Birmingham Barons (Double-A)

Season: 1994

Games Played: 127

Batting Average: .202

Home Runs: 3

RBIs: 51

Stolen Bases: 30

Hits: 88

Michael Jordan returned to Basketball after a brief stint in baseball

Although Jordan retired from basketball in 1993 and decided to compete in baseball, the player later made a comeback decision in the NBA, reportedly due to the 1994 MLB Strike .

Before his initial retirement, the Chicago Bulls Guard had three championship titles (1991, 92, and 93) under his belt. Nonetheless, he went on to win the title three more times in 1996, 97 and 98 seasons.

Not just that, despite his eighteen-month hiatus from the NBA, MJ recorded 19 points, six rebounds, and six assists against the Indiana Pacers in his very first season.

Jordan played with the Chicago Bulls until January 1999. He, then, again retired from the game for the second time, only to come back to play with a new team after over two and a half years.

The now 61-year-old joined forces with the Washington Wizards to play for them in the 2001-02 season. He last played with them in the 2002-03 season before he finally retired from the game.

