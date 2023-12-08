How many kids does Andrew Tate have? Here’s what the controversial influencer has spilled in the past

Andrew Tate is a former four-time kickboxing champion and controversial social media icon best known for his controversial takes and statements on women, politics, and how to earn money. He was arrested in 2022 alongside his brother and business partner Tristan Tate on suspicions of human trafficking and criminal activities.

Once when Andrew Tate appeared on Adin Ross's stream, he was asked how many kids he had. The self-proclaimed Top G revealed he has 10 to 12 kids total from different women and he also expressed his desire to have double the children that he has now - which is about 20 kids.

“I am not going to give numbers but I am certain I will have more children than 99.9 percent of the population of the Western world. Double-digit children. And they all adore me. They see me as their hero and the women who have my children see me as a hero. Everybody close to me respects me. Nobody has ever said that what I am doing is detrimental to the boys. Or the girls.”

Andrew Tate revealed the reason behind having children with multiple women

Many people around the world refer to Tate as the "king of misogynists." Former kickboxing champion discussed having different babies from multiple women.

Tate expressed, “I mean, not all different. But there’s been a few ovens to bake the bread. Women are slow, g. Like, I say this all the time. Like, listen, I have no problems having kids with one woman, it’s fine. But if you’re gonna take nine months to grow a single, simple baby then you’re just messing about. That’s your problem.”

King Cobra further explained, “If you’ll do it in two weeks and get your act together and be faster then we won’t have to do all this. But if you’re gonna take nine months and mess about then, I need 20 kids so you know, I have no choice but to have four wives as Allah intended."

