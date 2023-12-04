How many kids does Tom Brady have? All you need to know about the NFL legend’s children

While the world knows almost everything about Tom Brady, there is still certain confusion around his fatherhood. How many kids does Tom Brady have? It's probably a question that every new fan has in mind. Keep reading to know everything important about Brady's kids:

Tom Brady has a total of three kids

Tom Brady is the father to three beautiful kids. One kid is from his first girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. While the other two kids are from his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Tom Brady, who retired from the NFL early in 2023, has been giving most of his time to his kids.

The NFL legend will be joining as a commentator for Fox Sports in early 2024 . Before that, he wants to spend as much quality time with his kids as possible. In fact, he recently took them on a boating trip , the memories of which he shared on Instagram.

Tom Brady's first kid - Jack

Tom Brady was in a relationship with former model Bridget Moynahan from 2004 to 2006. But after the couple broke up, shortly after that, it was revealed to Brady that Moynahan was pregnant with his child. They decided to welcome the child to the world on August 22, 2007.

The child was named John Edward Thomas Maynahan, also known as Jack. As of December 2023, Jack is 16 years old. Brady just loves Jack a lot and calls him his "Bonus child". One reason could be because of the fact that Jack wants to be a quarterback as well, just like his father.

Benjamin Rein - Tom Brady's second child

Tom Brady married Gisele Bündchen on February 26, 2009. The same year, the couple welcomed their first kid and Tom Brady's second on December 8 in Boston. The child was later named Benjamin Rein.

While Brady thought he would be just like Jack, he turned out differently. Jack and Tom share a lot of things in common, with football being the most favorite common thing of the father and son duo. But with Benjamin, it's totally the opposite.

It took a while for the NFL legend to figure out that Benjamin likes different things. Eventually, Benjamin himself turned towards football. In one of the episodes of his Let's Go Podcast, Brady revealed how Benjamin has decided to get into football.

But it is not because of Brady but some other NFL player, but instead of a quarterback like his father. He wants to become a tight end, just like Rob Gronkowski. Brady even texted Gronkowski, and he loved hearing Benjamin's aspirations.

Tom Brady's third kid - Vivian Lake

Tom Brady's third kid is from his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. The couple welcomed their second kid together on December 5, 2012. The girl child was named Vivian Lake who this December will turn 11 years old. Just a few days after her birth, Brady had a conversation with ESPN.

During the conversation with the media outlet, the NFL legend expressed how he grew up in a house with three sisters. Thus, to have his boys around a girl in the house is something important. Brady even admitted that he's a softie around Vivian. But that's just every girl's father-thing.

Vivian Lake has a great connection with her mother, Gisele Bündchen, and the two have a lot in common. The mother-daughter duo loves meditating, doing yoga, and riding horses together. They love horse riding so much that Gisele even bought a house farm this year.

Summing up, Tom Brady has three kids - Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian. Jack is from her ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Benjamin and Vivian are his kids to his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. After getting out of a 13-year-long marriage, Tom Brady is back to dating, and he is currently making headlines for his romance with Irina Shayk .