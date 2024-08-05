How Many Languages Does Novak Djokovic Speak? All About Tennis Star as He Completes Collection With Olympic Gold

Novak Djokovic is at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he not only competed in tennis but also secured a victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final on August 4. This win earned the Serbian tennis player his first Olympic gold medal.

Djokovic has many hidden talents both on and off the court. As much as he loves his sport, he is also passionate about learning new languages. As of now, he boasts fluency in 11 languages. Let's find out more about which languages he can speak fluently.

Novak Djokovic, the strongest multi-linguist on the tour, can speak Serbian, Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Mandarin, as demonstrated in his speeches, interviews, and various interactions.

However, his mother tongue is Serbian, a language he's spoken throughout his life. He is often seen giving interviews in this language, and his fans particularly enjoy hearing him speak his native language.

Additionally, the 24-time Grand Slam winner also excels in English, a vital communication tool on the Tour. He was seen speaking English fluently after his Wimbledon final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz last year.

Moreover, his linguistic prowess is truly impressive. As seen on several occasions, he can easily exchange words in Spanish, German, and French with fellow players during the tournament.

After his historic seventh ATP Finals victory against Jannik Sinner, Djokovic amazed fans by conducting four interviews in four different languages within just 10 minutes at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin.

The 37-year-old player once even surprised fans when he gave an interview in Mandarin during the Shanghai Masters in 2018.

Besides this, Novak Djokovic stole the hearts of his fans once again today by becoming the oldest champion in tennis history at the Olympic Games. The Serbian secured a 7-6(3), 7-6(2) victory over Alcaraz in the men's singles final match.

It is important to highlight that Carlos Alcaraz was the youngest finalist in the men's singles in Olympic history. If he could have won the event, he would have become the youngest winner in the Tennis Olympic to grab the yellow metal. The young Spanish sensation even gave Djokovic tough competition throughout the match.

Nevertheless, things turned in favor of Djokovic. With this win, he even became the only fifth tennis player to complete a 'Career Golden Slam,' a term given to players who have won all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold. The other four players who were able to achieve this feat were Steffi Graf (1988), Andre Agassi (1999), Rafael Nadal (2010) and Serena Williams (2012).

That said, it will be intriguing to see which languages he uses when he is interviewed about becoming the fifth tennis player to achieve a 'Career Golden Slam.'

