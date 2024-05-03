How Many Levels Are There In Professional Baseball And What League Is Below MLB? Explained

Most professional teams have a rookie league squad, A team, AA team, and AAA team. When drafted, most players begin in the rookie league and then "climb the ladder" to A, AA, and so on. At each level, stadiums grow in size and players age. As a player develops and thrives at each level, they are promoted to the next level, and hopefully to the parent MLB team.

Levels in Professional Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the league that comes just below Major League Baseball. Minor league baseball clubs, sometimes known as 'farm teams', are made up of players signed as free agents or drafted by a big league team. Every major league team has a minor league system that feeds players into the big leagues. Let's look at each of these levels and the kind of players that often play at them, beginning with the lowest levels and progressing to the majors with each step.

Here are some levels every Professional Baseball player goes through

Rookie Ball/Short Season

The MLB draft takes place in the middle of the big league season, so many younger players, particularly those taken directly out of high school, aren't ready to jump right into the action. That's what the short season, often known as rookie ball season, is for. Short-season ball is designed to help newly recruited players adjust to the life of a major league ballplayer, with varied degrees of travel involved. For example, the South Atlantic League has minimal travel requirements, making it ideal for players just out of high school or overseas players adjusting to life in the United States. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Low/High-A Ball

A-ball is the first step towards a real professional season as a baseball player. It is where players begin Spring Training and prepare for a 140-game season that spans a little over five months. Players fresh out of high school are often allocated to Low-A, but college players, particularly those from big college teams, can begin their first full season at High-A.

Double-A Ball

Double-A baseball is full of skill. Because it is one step closer to the big leagues, it eliminates a large number of players who do not meet the talent requirements. At the same time, the level of ability required to reach Double-A is so great that everybody who makes it this far has major-league potential.

Double-A is sometimes regarded as the start of the 'higher minors'. Pitchers in Double-A are often significantly more advanced than those in Single-A because of the higher level of competition.

Double-A pitchers are typically skilled enough to have not just the pitching ability but also the mental preparation to maximize that potential, and the same is true for hitters at this level. Sure, there are players with major league experience at Double-A, but this level is mostly made up of guys who are still working their way up to the majors.

Triple-A Ball

Triple-A, the closest level to the majors, has a diverse roster of players. Some are the game's budding stars, but the top players can skip Triple-A and go straight from Double-A to the Major Leagues. Triple-A is also full of players with big league experience, some of whom have a lot of it, as well as established major league players who are recovering from injuries that have kept them out of the game for an extended period. Triple-A baseball is a fan favorite since it has a mix of old and young stars, as well as the occasional major leaguer or two.