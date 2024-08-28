How Many Masters Has Tiger Woods Won? Exploring Golfer’s Augusta Record

Tiger Woods, widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time with 82 PGA Tour wins, has secured the Masters Tournament title five times throughout his illustrious ongoing golfing career. His victories at Augusta National came in the 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019 seasons.

The 48-year-old golfer initially clinched his first Augusta victory in 1997, just a year after turning professional. Woods was 21 years old when he won his first Masters Tournament, which was also his first major tournament win. He defeated Tom Kite by a 12-stroke margin to claim the title.

Woods then repeated this feat in the 2001 season when he overpowered David Duval by a two-stroke margin. His 2001 Masters victory was particularly significant because it completed his historic Tiger Slam.

In 2000, Woods had already won three major championships: the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, and the PGA Championship. His triumph at the 2001 Masters allowed him to hold all four major titles consecutively, solidifying his place in golf history.

Right after winning the tournament, he removed his cap and covered his face to hide his tears. He then even confessed that he had never accomplished anything this great.

Woods said, as quoted by ESPN; “I have a better appreciation for winning a major championship. To win four of them in succession, it's hard to believe. I don't think I've ever accomplished anything this great. I was so attuned to each and every shot that I focused so hard on just that one golf shot. I finally realized I had no more to play. That's it. I'm done."

Surprisingly, the 15-time Major Champion then went on to defend his Master' title in the 2002 season by beating Retief Goosen by a three-stroke margin, further gaining love and support from his fans. Nevertheless, he didn’t win any major tournament including the Masters in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

However, in the 2005 season, Woods once again clinched victory in a playoff round against Chris DiMarco, marking his fourth Masters win. Following this, for nearly 14 years, the 82-time PGA Tour champion did not secure any Augusta victory. He then broke this long drought in the 2019 season by once again donning the green jacket with a remarkable win at the Masters.

Woods’ fifth and last Masters victory came when he defeated Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka by a single-stroke margin. It is important to highlight this win also marked Woods' 15th major victory and, to date, his last.

Off lately, the Golf legend has been facing a tough time on the course. He had been struggling to achieve competitive scores in golf, especially following his severe car accident in 2021, which sidelined him from professional play for an extended period.

Although Woods was seen playing five tournaments this season, none of them were impressive as he only managed to make the cut in one; the Masters Tournament, only to later take the 60th position on the leaderboard.

Nevertheless, as Woods continues to compete on the tour, fans can still look forward to potential standout performances, especially in future Masters Tournaments.

