How Many Medals Has Simone Biles Won? Gymnastics Queen’s Achievement’s After Latest All Around Team Finals Olympic Gold

In the world of sports, certain athletes leave an indelible mark, transcending their disciplines and becoming symbols of excellence and resilience. Simone Biles is one such athlete. As the 2024 Paris Olympics unfold, Biles continues to impress with her performances. Despite overcoming significant mental health challenges, she has positioned herself as a key member of the USA women's gymnastics team, showcasing that her determination and passion for the sport remain unshaken. With six events lined up, Biles aims to prove that her prowess in gymnastics is undiminished, even as she takes on a leadership role within the team.

Biles' Current Medal Count

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone Biles has already made her mark by securing a gold medal in the women's team competition. This victory adds to her impressive Olympic record, making her a medalist in three different Olympics. Her journey began in 2016 when she captured four gold medals and one bronze, including a win in the all-around competition. In Tokyo, three years ago, she added a silver in the team final and a bronze on the balance beam to her collection.

Biles' quest for Olympic greatness was temporarily halted in 2021 due to mental health struggles, but her comeback in Paris is a testament to her resilience. She has openly shared her improved mental health, which has significantly contributed to her current success. This latest gold medal not only cements her legacy but also highlights her ongoing pursuit of excellence in what might be her final Olympics.

A look at her upcoming championships

Simone Biles isn't done yet. She has several more events scheduled, offering more opportunities to add to her medal haul. Her next appearance is in the women's team final on Tuesday, July 30, followed by the all-around final on Thursday. Here’s a detailed schedule of her remaining events:

July 30: Women's Team Final at 12:15 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. (ET) on NBC, Peacock, and Fubo

Women's All-Around Final at 12:15 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. (ET) on NBC, Peacock, and Fubo

Women's Vault Final at 9:30 a.m. - Noon (ET) on NBC, E!, Peacock, and Fubo

Women's Bars Final at 9 a.m. - 11:25 a.m. (ET) on NBC, Peacock, and Fubo

Women's Beam & Floor Finals at 5:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. (ET) on NBC, E!, Peacock, and Fubo

These events are not just a test of her skill but also a celebration of her career and contribution to gymnastics. Fans eagerly await to see how many more medals Biles will add to her illustrious collection.

Simone Biles legacy for years

Simone Biles' legacy in gymnastics is unparalleled. She has set records, inspired athletes, and advocated for mental health. Her journey is a powerful reminder that greatness is not just about winning but also about overcoming obstacles and inspiring others. Biles continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of gymnastics, solidifying her status as a true legend in the sport.

