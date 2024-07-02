How Many MLB Players Are From Canada?

Major League Baseball has enjoyed several high-profile talents from all over the United States of America. More than forty-five countries have produced at least one player who has played for the league, and Canada is one of those.

While the country has produced some great players, legends, Hall of Famers, and record-breakers, there have been four Canadians to win the Most Valuable Player awards in the history of the league. Those MLB MVPs are outfielder Larry Walker, third baseman Justin Morneau, first baseman Joey Votto and Freddie Freeman.

Justin Morneau, Fergie Jenkins, Jason Bay, and Ryan Dempster are some of the others to be enlisted among the all-time best MLB players from Canada.

Additionally, 24 players have made it to the All-Star selection. Last year, players like Edouard Julien, as well as second baseman and reliever Jordan Balazovic, made their debut for the Minnesota Twins. So how many players of MLB are there from the country? Let us have a look

How many MLB players are there from Canada?

A total of 257 players from Canada have played in Major League Baseball so far since 1871. Below is the list of active players from the country representing the league.

Jordan Balazovic

Tyler Black

Matt Brash

Freddie Freeman

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Edouard Julien

Charles Leblanc

Otto Lopez

Bo Naylor

Josh Naylor

Tyler O’Neill

James Paxton

Nick Pivetta

Zach Pop

Cal Quantrill

Jacob Robson

Jordan Romano

Cade Smith

Mike Soroka

Jameson Taillon

Abraham Toro

Joey Votto

Rowan Wick

Jared Young

Rob Zastryzny

Advertisement

Canadian MLB players to have been inducted into the Hall of Fame

Only two players from Canada have achieved this honor so far, out of the 346 members.

Larry Walker, the legend from Maple Ridge, B.C., was voted as the second only Canadian to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The five-time all-star and the 1997 National League MVP achieved 76.6 percent of the vote by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America back in 2020.

Pitcher Fergie Jenkins of Chatham, Ont. was the first one to be inducted in 1991. The 81-year-old played in the league from 1965 to 1983 for the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, and Boston Red Sox.

Last year, in 2023, 18 players from Canada played in Major League Baseball (MLB). Back in 2011, as per a report in Baseball CA, 26 players from the country represented in the big leagues.

Meanwhile, the 2024 ongoing season kicked off on March 20-21. The 94th All-Star game is all set to begin on July 16th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with the postseason to start on October 1.

Advertisement

These are the Canadians who are currently playing for different MLB teams:

Tyler Black (Milwaukee Brewers)

Matt Brash (Seatle Mariners)

Vladimir Guerrero (Toronto Blue Jays)

Edouard Julien (Minnesota Twins)

Otto Lopez (Miami Marlins)

Josh Naylor (Cleveland Guardians)

Bo Naylor (Cleveland Guardians)

Tyler O'Neill (Boston Red Sox)

James Paxton (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Nick Pivetta (Boston Red Sox)

Zach Pop (Toronto Blue Jays)

Cal Quantrill (Colorado Rockies)

Jordan Romano (Toronto Blue Jays)

Cade Smith (Cleveland Guardians)

Michael Soroka (Chicago White Sox)

Jameson Taillon (Chicago Cubs)

Abraham Toro (Oakland Athletics)

Rob Zastryzny (Milwaukee Brewers)