Exploring NHL Teams That No Longer Exist

More than 100 years old, the National Hockey League was established in 1917. The league also consists of a Board of Governors, which is responsible for the relocation of a member club. The board reviews and approves the relocation requests, for which a majority of votes are needed. Every club sends an individual who represents the team on the board of governors.

As per the NHL Constitution, membership in the league is based on a partnership where each partner holds a franchise from the league to operate a hockey club in the respected city. However, a franchise can also own teams based in different cities. For instance, the Kansas City Scouts, Colorado Rockies, and New Jersey Devils belong to only one franchise.

In total, 19 teams are now defunct or have been relocated to the NHL.

Montreal Wanderers-

Montreal Wanderers, originally Ottawa Senators were a part of NHA before they joined NHL. They were also the first team to get defunct citing the unavailability of players due to World War 1.

Quebec Bulldogs-

Bulldogs were sold to a Hamilton-based company and hence, relocated in 1920 to form Hamilton Tigers. Tigers played five seasons, and eventually became defunct in 1925 as they had to cease their operations due to a strike by players.

Pittsburgh Pirates-

Due to financial problems during the Great Depression, the Pittsburgh Pirates relocated to form the Philadelphia Quakers. However, the Quakers didn’t survive for long, and in the very next year, in 1931 the team became defunct after playing just 1 season.

Ottawa Senators-

Ottawa Senators, one of the oldest teams in the NHL, which had joined the league in 1917, were relocated to form St. Louis Eagles in 1934 due to the Great Depression. However, after playing just 1 season, St. Louis Eagles became defunct.

Montreal Maroons-

Maroons, who became a part of the NHL in 1924, became defunct in 1938 after playing 14 seasons due to economic problems faced during the Great Depression.

Brooklyn Americans-

Due to the lack of players, which was caused by the Second World War, Brooklyn Americans ceased its operations in NHL in 1942 after having been a part of the league for around 17 seasons.

California Golden Seals-

The Golden Seals relocated to Cleveland in 1976 after playing 9 NHL seasons, in search of better economic conditions and formed Cleveland Barons, which could only survive 2 seasons and merged with Minnesota North Stars but eventually became defunct in 1978. Barons are the last time to cease their operations in NHL, as of now.

Kansas City Scouts-

After playing just 2 seasons, Kansas City Scouts relocated to Colorado in 1976 and formed Colorado Rockies, which was further sold to another John McMullen who relocated the team to New Jersey and the club changed to New Jersey Devils in 1982.

Atlanta Flames-

Due to financial problems, it was sold to Nelson Skalbania who took it to Calgary to form the Calgary Flames in 1980, which is still prevalent in NHL.

Minnesota North Stars-

Minnesota North Stars, in 1993, relocated to form Dallas Stars in search of better financial conditions.

Quebec Nordiques-

Sold to a Denver-based group in 1995 after playing 16 seasons, Quebec Nordiques relocated to Colorado and Colorado Avalanche came into existence.

Winnipeg Jets-

In 1996, Winnipeg Jets was sold to another group of investors who decided to relocate for better economic conditions and hence, the team was rebuilt into Phoenix Coyotes after 17 active seasons played by Winnipeg Jets.

Hartford Whalers-

After 18 years of playing in NHL, the Whalers were regrouped into the Carolina Hurricanes in search of better financial conditions, in the year 1997.

Atlanta Thrashers-

Sold to a Winnipeg-based company named TNSE, Atlanta Thrashers were relocated to Winnipeg in 2011 and were granted the name Winnipeg Jets.

Arizona Coyotes-

In 2024, the franchise became inactive while all its assets were sold to Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz due to their inability to build a new arena after playing two seasons in Mullett Arena.

