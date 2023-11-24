How many pick-sixes does DaRon Bland have and who has the most in NFL history?

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders will be a match that will be remembered in NFL history, thanks to the Cowboys' star quarterback, DaRon Bland.

DaRon Bland broke the record for most pick-6s in a single season by a quarterback. Here's how pick-6 Bland has and who he beat for the record.

DaRon Bland's total pick-6s and other players with the highest pick-6s

The Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders became a memorable game in the NFL. It will be remembered as the game in which DaRon Bland became the only quarterback to have the most pick-6s in one season.

Five minutes after the play, the star quarterback for the Cowboys broke the record. Sam Howell attempted to pass, but DaRon Bland blocked it, taking it back 43 yards to the winning score.

DaRon Bland broke the record of Eric Allen, who was earlier the holder of the most pick-6s in a season. The retired NFL legend, who was a cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles, returned a total of four pick-6s for touchdowns back in the 1993 season.

DaRon Bland breaks Eric Allen's record of four pick-6s in a season with five pick-6s taken for touchdowns in the 2023 campaign. The last pick, as we all know, was returned for a touchdown in the game against the Washington Commanders.

DaRon Bland and Eric Allen hold the top two positions, with Bland in first and Allen in second. However, on third, we have Jim Kearney, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs when he made a total of 4 pick-6s in the 1972 season.

After DaRon Bland, Eric Allen, and Jim Kearney, we have Ken Houston from the Houston Oilers, who is in the fourth position on the list, with a total of four pick-6s in one season. The former Houston Oilers created this record back in 1971.

What makes DaRon Bland's record even more special is that he wasn't even considered a starter for the 2023 season. Instead, his position was more inclined towards defense. But look at him now; he did what only a few in the history of the NFL have ever done.