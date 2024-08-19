How Many Points Did Caitlin Clark Score Today? Fever's Star Sets New WNBA Rookie Record

Caitlin Clark wasn't going to let anything spoil her big day on Sunday as she made WNBA history by helping the Indiana Fever take down the Seattle Storm with a 92-75 win.

Clark set a new record for the most assists in a rookie season, reaching 226 in her first year as a pro. The previous record of 225 was held by Ticha Penicheiro since 1998.

The Olympic break might have been exactly what Clark needed to elevate her game. Though she played in the All-Star game, Caitlin Clark wasn’t on Team USA’s Olympic roster —giving her the first real break from basketball since October 2023.

In a thrilling match where Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark shattered both franchise and league records, the Fever avoided a season sweep by the Seattle Storm with an impressive 92-75 victory on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Caitlin Clark needed just two assists to break a 26-year-old WNBA record. She entered the game with 223 assists, just one shy of Ticha Penicheiro’s rookie record of 224, set in 30 games with the Sacramento Monarchs back in 1998.

Naturally, she smashed the record before halftime, and she did it in only 28 games.

Clark set the record in the second quarter with a post-entry pass under the basket to Lexie Hull, who maneuvered through defenders for an easy layup.

Penicheiro congratulated Clark in a video posted to the Indiana Fever’s X page, saying, "Congratulations! A record that stood since 1998, and you came here and you break it. Super proud of you, I know the work you put in. A lot of people talk about your shooting, I was always mesmerized by your passing, your court vision, and how you make your teammates better."

The rookie racked up 23 points against the Storm on 9-of-19 shooting, along with nine assists and five rebounds.

But she wasn’t alone. Throughout her WNBA career, Lexie Hull has built a reputation as a defender, always taking on the toughest assignments and being counted on more for her defense than her offense. As a role player known for her 3-point shooting, she had never made more than three 3-pointers in a single game.

That changed on Sunday afternoon.

Coming off the bench, Hull was tasked with guarding Jewell Loyd—a player who had racked up over 90 points across three games against the Fever. Loyd scored 23 points on Sunday, but ended with a +/- of -17.

Where Hull truly stood out, though, was beyond the 3-point line. Talk about history!