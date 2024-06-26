How Many Rounds in NBA Draft and Number of Total Players Can Be Picked? DETAILS Inside

With the NBA Finals coming to an end, the 2024 NBA Draft—one of the most eagerly awaited events on the basketball calendar—is rapidly approaching.

Since its inaugural event in 1947, the Draft has taken place annually. However, because the Draft will take place over two nights on June 26 and 27, it will have a completely new format for the first time. The first round took place on Wednesday at Barclays Center, and the second round took place on Thursday at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in New York.

Who has the number one pick in this year’s draft?

Following the NBA Draft Lottery, the official order of selection for the entire Draft was established. The 14 teams that were not able to make it to the NBA Playoffs entered this competition.

Following the first four NBA Draft pick drawings, the remaining lottery teams will select players in reverse order of their regular-season record. After the Atlanta Hawks, the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs were selected in order of preference.

The reverse order of the regular season record determines the Draft selections for the remaining first round (No. 15–30) and the entire second round (No. 30-58*). One pick in the first round and one selection in the second round are given to each NBA team.

Why is the NBA draft only two rounds?

As per the terms of the agreement with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), drafts have been restricted to two rounds starting in 1989. Players who are not drafted can now try out for any team. Players have been allowed to enter the draft and take part in the NBA draft combine multiple times since 2016. They can still be eligible to attend college if they withdraw from the draft within ten days of the mid-May NBA draft combine ending.

College basketball players have historically made up most players selected by the NBA. But players from overseas leagues have been added, including Tony Parker, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

