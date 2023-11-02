How many sports teams does Tom Brady own? All you need to know about the NFL Legend's business ventures

Tom Brady is one of the biggest names in the world of the NFL. After spending more than two decades playing in the NFL, he has accumulated a total of 7 Super Bowl titles and numerous awards.

In fact, Brady is also one of the wealthiest players to ever exist in the history of the NFL. But more than his income, his investments are notably interesting to learn about. With that said, here are all the huge investments Tom Brady is a part of:

Sports teams that Tom Brady has a share in

The major portion of Tom Brady’s investment portfolio comprises multiple sports teams that he has invested in so far. Brady became the minority shareholder of one of the NFL’s prestigious teams, the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL legend bought the minority shares in mid-2023 from Mark Davis, the owner of the Raiders.

Tom Brady also has an investment in the WNBA that he made in 2023. The NFL legend invested in Las Vegas Aces, a renowned WNBA team. But that’s not just it. Brady got his hands on Major League Pickleball. The former NFL player is a part of Knighthead Capital Management group.

It’s a group that includes multiple members, together investing in an expansion team in the MLP; the announcement of the team is yet to happen. Apart from that, Tom Brady also invested in an Electric Race Boat Team back in July 2023, allowing him to be a part of the E1 World Championship.

The third sport that Tom Brady invested in was soccer. Tom Brady acquired the ownership stake in August 2023 in Birmingham City FC. Shelby Companies Limited is a partner company that owns 45.64% of Birmingham City FC, taking care of the management along with NFL Legend Tom Brady.

Other business ventures Tom Brady has invested in

Apart from the five sports teams that Tom Brady has invested in, he also has invested in other business ventures. In 2020, the NFL legend launched 199 Productions, a production company whose name reflects the draft position to Brady in the 2000 draft in the NFL.

In addition to a production company, Tom Brady also co-founded a sports-centric platform for the NFL called Autograph. The venture was founded in the year 2021, along with Richard Rosenblatt, who was the other co-founder of the company. The company successfully attracted funding of $170 Million, making it a profitable venture for Brady.

Apart from 199 Productions and Autograph, Tom Brady is famously known for owning a clothing brand called Brady Brand and a fitness brand called TB12. Tom Brady reportedly sold his shares in TB12 as of 2023; however, Brady Brand is still in his portfolio. The two companies were founded in 2022 and 2013.

So these were some of the sports teams and business ventures that Tom Brady is a part of. If we missed any other major investment that Tom Brady is a part of, do let us know in the comment section. Nevertheless, don’t forget to share this article with your Tom Brady friend.