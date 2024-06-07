How many Stanley Cups did Wayne Gretzky Win and How Many Were With the Edmonton Oilers?

The Canadian former Ice Hockey player, Wayne Gretzky, has a successful NHL career that spans from 1979 to 1999. While he played 20 seasons during these years, his Stanley Cup victories stand out as a testament to his dominance on the ice and his ability to lead his teams to glory.

In total, the “Great One” won a total of 4 Stanley Cup trophies throughout his illustrious career. What’s more intriguing is that all of these victories came with his term with the Edmonton Oilers team.

Let us uncover in brief the times when Gretzky succeeded in receiving the stunning Stanley Cup.

How many Stanley Cups did Wayne Gretzky win?

Gretzky's journey to Stanley Cup success began in the early 1980s when he joined the Edmonton Oilers as a young prodigy. During the 1983-1984 season, he led the Oilers to snatch their first Stanley Cup trophy against the New York Islanders.

Soon after, they repeated this feat yet again in the following seasons. During the 1984-1985 season, Gretzky along with his team won another Stanley Cup after scoring 47 playoff points.

Next, he recorded 34 playoff points in the 1986-1987 season, leading the team to success once again. Lastly, the Oilers earned the fourth Stanley Cup in the 1987-1988 season.

Post the season, Gretzky was traded to Los Angeles in 1988. He even played with the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers during the latter part of his career.

Although he tried hard to win the Stanley Cup with his new teams, he could not flourish. He then retired from the game in 1999.

Why is Wayne Gretzky called the greatest NHL player?

Wayne Gretzky is considered the greatest NHL player by many and his promising career is the reason behind it. The 63-year-old player holds 61 NHL records. His exceptional records include earning the most career goals (894), assists (1,963), and points (2,857).

Most of his records are generally unbreakable. The legendary payer stands as the only player to score over 200 points in one season. He did this not just one time but instead on four occasions.

Have the Edmonton Oilers won any more Stanley Cups since then?

After Gretzky’s exit, the Edmonton Oilers were able to win the Stanley Cup only once in the year 1989-1990 as they defeated the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Finals. Currently, they are all set to mark their presence almost after two decades in the upcoming Stanley Cup finals.

The 2024 Stanley Cup final is all set to take place on Saturday, June 8, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. In a highly anticipated matchup, the Edmonton Oilers, victors of the Western Conference, will clash with the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers for the coveted competition.

