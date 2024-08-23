How Many Super Bowls Has Patrick Mahomes Won?

Patrick Mahomes is one of the well-known players in the National Football League. Considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league, the Kansas City Chiefs star has won three Super Bowls in his career so far. He is one of the five QBs in the history of the NFL to have won three or more Lombardi trophies as a starter.

Super Bowl LVIII with Kansas City Chiefs (2023-24)

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most decorated players in the league who has achieved so much success at his age, much more than what others are trying to achieve. His most recent trophy was won when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 25-22 at the Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

Super Bowl LVII with Kansas City Chiefs (2022-23)

Ahead of his recent win, Mahomes won in 2023, which was his second trophy when the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-31 in Super Bowl LVII. This was the year when he became the first player to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same year since Kurt Warner in 1999.

Following this, the player joined Tom Brady and Joe Montana to become the only QBs to win multiple regular season and Super Bowl MVPs. The player has now won two consecutive Lombardi trophies and is gearing up for a three-peat this season.

Super Bowl LIV with Kansas City Chiefs (2019-20)

The 28-year-old claimed his first major trophy in 2019 when the franchise came past the 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. This was the year when the quarterback led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years!

If Mahomes and the Chiefs win another one this year, the franchise will become the first team in the history of the league to win three Super Bowls in a row. The quarterback also made it to the Super Bowl in 2021. However, they were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9.

Not just the trophies, the player has also bagged the Super Bowl MVP awards in all of those appearances he lifted the Lombardi trophies following his stunning performance. He is also two-time NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2018 and 2022.

A look at Patrick Mahomes’ rings to the winningest players in the history of the NFL

Patrick Mahomes did not start his rookie season. However, the player claimed the starting position the following year, and that was that was it! The quarterback started winning ever since.

Mahomes has started for six seasons for the Chiefs leading the franchise to three Super Bowl victories in just four tries. However, the star player of the defending champions still has to follow a few NFL stars to compete with the Super Bowl rings.

Tom Brady: 7

Charles Harley: 5

Ted Hendricks: 4

Marv Fleming: 4

Matt Millen: 4

Bill Romanowski: 4

Adam Vinatieri: 4

Joe Montana: 4

Keena Turner: 4

Eric Wright: 4

The Tyler, Taxer native was drafted by the Chiefs as their 10th overall pick back in the 2017 NFL Draft. He kicked off his rookie season being a backup to Alex Smith. Later, in 2018, he claimed his starter position after Alex was traded to the Washington Redskins.

The season went on to become historical for him. Ahkmes threw for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 2018 to become the only QB to throw more than 5000 yards in a single season. Following his performance, he was named to the Pro Bowl, first-team All-Pro, and also bagged the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and NFL Most Valuable Player awards.

Apart from all these major awards and helping the Chiefs win three Super Bowl trophies, Mahomes has led his side to five consecutive home AFC Championship Games and bagged both NFL MVP (2018, 2022) and Super Bowl MVP (2019, 2022).

If Mahomes continues to do so and ages like a fine wine, the player is going to retire with a GOAT status. The player has tied with Montana with three Super Bowl MVPs and is two behind Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion who has five MVPs.

