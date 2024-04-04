How many times has a Super Bowl ever gone into overtime and what are the rules in case of a tie?

Cheers to all the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift fans, The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LVIII. Sunday's game was no less than a historical moment, as it's one of the few Super Bowl games that went into overtime. This got fans wondering about all the times a game went into a lie and what are rules for the same are.

How many times have a Super Bowl game tied and gone into overtime?

With just a few seconds left in the game, the Kansas City Chiefs tied the score with the San Francisco 49ers by 19 points. This led to a tie in a game, which is something that has happened only once in Super Bowl history. The rare game moment had fans wondering how many times the Super Bowl went past four quarters.

The answer is, just once, before the Super Bowl 2024. In the history of 56 Super Bowls, only one game went into overtime. That game was between Tom Brady's former team New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, in 2017. The Patriots won that game and the Super Bowl 2017 trophy.

What are the rules if a Super Bowl game comes to a tie?

The overtime rules are pretty simple when it comes to post-season games including the Super Bowl. After the regulated time ends with a tie, the game proceeds further with an overtime of 15 minutes. In that 15 minutes, either team has to beat the score of the opponent.

In case, after the first overtime, the game again ends with a tie, the same thing will be repeated. Another overtime of 15 minutes will be given and the cycle will be repeated, if each overtime ends with a tie, until the winner is found.

In an overtime period of 15 minutes, equal halves are divided between the two teams who get at least one possession in each overtime. An interesting thing about overtime is that coaches' challenges are not allowed. In other words, only the replay officials can take the replay reviews, not the roaches.

Just in the regular 4 quarters, in overtime as well, each team gets a total of three timeouts to use across the game. Talking about when the overtime starts, there's a time limit of less than 3 minutes before the first overtime period begins. Once the 15 minutes start, there's an intermission of two minutes between each period.