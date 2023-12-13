How many times has Draymond Green been ejected from a game and has he been suspended for slapping Jusuf Nurkić in face?

Just under a month ago, the NBA handed down a five-game suspension to Draymond Green for engaging Rudy Gobert of Minnesota in a headlock during a November conflict.

Once more, the forward for the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green, faced eviction on Tuesday evening.

The reason for his dismissal was striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head amidst their struggle for position during the third quarter of their match against the Phoenix Suns.

While this altercation was not as full-blown as others, it still portrayed a puzzling side of the four-time.

Draymond Green's flagrant foul: fallout and league discipline

It might potentially result in additional disciplinary action by the league, given Green's already established reputation for unsporting behavior, which was the basis for his previous suspension.

During the initial stages of the third quarter, Green and Nurkić were tussling for a spot. A moment of imbalance for Green led to an unusual whirl that ended with Nurkić receiving a face slap.

Without delay, Nurkić crumbled to the floor but managed to pull himself together and remained in the game.

A review of the event by the referees led to a Flagrant 2 foul against Green, resulting in his immediate ejection from the match.

Another five-game suspension hung over Draymond Green following his flagrant foul of striking Jusuf Nurkić in the face during their game with the Phoenix Suns.

This incident resulted in Green's expulsion from the match and subsequent suspension.

Draymond Green's series of ejections: On-court incidents and suspensions

Green holds the record for the most ejections among active players, having been ejected 19 times thus far in his career, and surprisingly, three times in the current season alone.

He got his marching orders on November 11, after receiving two technical fouls in the Warriors' defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His ejection that night came after he aggressively pushed Donovan Mitchell, a guard for Cleveland, out of bounds. This action sparked a court-side altercation between the two.

Upon a more detailed review, the referees handed Green his second technical foul of the night, leading to his hasty retreat to the locker room.

A mere few days later, on November 15, Green found himself in hot waters once again. This time, he involved himself in an unsavory incident with Rudy Gobert just a few minutes into the Warriors' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The spur-of-the-moment decision to put Gobert in a chokehold led to his immediate ejection. Subsequently, he was hit with a five-game suspension for his actions in the incident.

