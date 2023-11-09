How many times has Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal title?

Roman Reigns is the current undisputed champion of the world. Reigns has been the champion since 2020 and held the title for almost 1160-plus days. Tribal Chief last defended his undisputed championship against megastar LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023 and successfully retained his championship.

The head of the table has defended his title 29 times against legends' new talents, his old faction partner, and even his own cousin. Tribal Chief has not advertised as to when will he return but this WrestleMania 40 he will defend his title for fourth time in a row.

Roman Reigns All Universal Championship Defenses: 2020 to 2022

Roman Reigns made his shocking return in 2020 alongside Paul Heyman at SummerSlam 2020 and then captured the Universal Championship.

Universal Championship reign: Roman Reigns

1. Payback - August 30, 2020

- Opponents: The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) and Braun Strowman

- Match Type: No Holds Barred Triple Threat for the Universal Championship

- Result: Reigns won, becoming the Universal Champion.

2. Clash of Champions - September 27, 2020

- Opponent: Jey Uso

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns retained the title by technical knockout after a brutal beatdown, with Jimmy Uso throwing in the towel.

3. Hell in a Cell - October 25, 2020

- Opponent: Jey Uso

- Match Type: Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match for the Universal Championship

- Result: Reigns made Jey Uso quit, retaining the Universal Championship.

4. Survivor Series - November 22, 2020

- Opponent: Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion)

- Match Type: Champion vs. Champion Match

- Result: Reigns defeated McIntyre, continuing his title reign.

5. TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs - December 20, 2020

- Opponent: Kevin Owens

- Match Type: TLC Match for the Universal Championship

- Result: Reigns successfully defended the title against Owens.

6. SmackDown - December 25, 2020

- Opponent: Kevin Owens

- Match Type: Steel Cage Match for the Universal Championship

- Result: Reigns retained the title in a Steel Cage Match.

7. Royal Rumble - January 31, 2021

- Opponent: Kevin Owens

- Match Type: Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Championship

- Result: Reigns successfully defended the title in a Last Man Standing Match.

8. Elimination Chamber - February 21, 2021

- Opponent: Daniel Bryan

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns successfully defended his title against Daniel Bryan.

9. Fastlane - March 21, 2021

- Opponent: Daniel Bryan

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns retained the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan.

10. WrestleMania 37 - April 11, 2021

-Opponents: Daniel Bryan and Edge (Triple Threat Match)

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns retained the Universal Championship with assistance from Jey Uso.

11. SmackDown - April 30, 2021

- Opponent: Daniel Bryan

- Match Type: Championship vs. Career Match

- Result: Reigns defeated Bryan, forcing Bryan to leave SmackDown.

12. WrestleMania Backlash - May 16, 2021

- Opponent: Cesaro

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns successfully defended the title against Cesaro.

13. SmackDown - June 18, 2021

- Opponent: Rey Mysterio

- Match Type: Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship

- Result: Reigns emerged as the victor, retaining the title.

14. Money in the Bank - July 18, 2021

- Opponent: Edge

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns retained with the assistance of Seth Rollins.

15. SummerSlam - August 21, 2021

- Opponent: John Cena

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns defeated Cena to retain the title.

16. Crown Jewel - October 21, 2021

- Opponent: Brock Lesnar

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns successfully defended with the help of The Usos.

17. Survivor Series - November 21, 2021

- Opponent: WWE Champion Big E

- Match Type: Champion vs. Champion Match

- Result: Reigns emerged victorious.

18. SmackDown - December 3, 2021

- Opponent: Sami Zayn

- Result: Reigns successfully defended after Lesnar attacked Zayn.

19. Elimination Chamber - February 18, 2022

- Opponent: Goldberg

- Result: Reigns successfully retained the titles.

20. WrestleMania 38 - April 3, 2022

- Opponent: Brock Lesnar

- Match Type: Not specified

- Result: Reigns defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.

Roman Reigns Undisputed Championship Defenses: 2022 to present

Tribal Chief defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 unified the WWE championship and WWE universal champion and became the undisputed champion of the world. And began his dominating run as the undisputed champion of the world and to date is undefeated.

21. SmackDown - June 17, 2022

- Opponent: Riddle

- Match Type: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns successfully defended the title against Riddle.

22. SummerSlam - July 30, 2022

- Opponent: Brock Lesnar

- Match Type: Last Man Standing Match

- Result: Reigns defeated Lesnar to end their 7-year feud.

23. Clash at the Castle - September 3, 2022

- Opponent: Drew McIntyre

- Result: Reigns successfully retained the titles with interference from Solo Sikoa.

24. Crown Jewel - November 5, 2022

- Opponent: Logan Paul

- Result: Reigns successfully retained the titles against Logan Paul.

25. Royal Rumble - January 28, 2023

- Opponent: Kevin Owens

- Result: Reigns successfully defended the titles against Kevin Owens for the fourth time.

26. Elimination Chamber - February 18, 2023

- Opponent: Sami Zayn

- Result: Reigns successfully retained the titles against Sami Zayn.

27. WrestleMania 39 - Night 2

- Opponent: Cody Rhodes

- Result: Reigns successfully retained the titles against Rhodes after interference from Sikoa.

28. SummerSlam - 2023: Tribal rules match

- Opponent: Jey Uso

- Result: Reigns defeated Jey, with Jimmy betraying Jey to allow Reigns to stay as champion and the Tribal Chief.

29. Crown Jewel - November 4, 2023

- Opponent: LA Knight

- Result: Reigns successfully defended the titles against LA Knight.

Currently, Roman Reigns is the best champion of the modern era undoubtedly there are no fixed dates when he will return to the ring. However according to some reports Reigns will miss two major pay-per-views and will return near Royal Rumble 2024 to build his match for this year’s WrestleMania.

