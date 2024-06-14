How Many Times Have NBA Finals Ended in a Sweep? Celtics vs Mavericks Likely to Be the Next

The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by 106-99 on Wednesday, putting them close to sweeping the 2024 NBA Finals. If they win 4-0, they'll join an exclusive group of teams that have won the Larry O'Brien trophy with a sweep.

There have been nine NBA Finals sweeps in total, the most recent being in 2018 when the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games.

Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant was the Finals MVP that year, leading the Warriors to consecutive NBA championships in 2017 and 2018 against LeBron James and the Cavs. James now plays for the Lakers.

When did the first NBA Finals end in a sweep?

The first sweep happened in 1959. The Celtics were the first to do it against the Los Angeles Lakers — the team they now tie with for the most NBA trophies — 17. The 1959 trophy was their second ever and started a streak of eight straight titles.

Then, when was the latest sweep in NBA Finals history?

The most recent sweep was six years ago by the Golden State Warriors. They dominated the league and defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James. The team had Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green playing their best. That 2018 title was their third in four years.

Which is the second most recent team to sweep an NBA Finals?

The San Antonio Spurs were the last before the Warriors to sweep the Finals. Coached by Gregg Popovich, they won the 2007 title by sweeping the Cavs. This was their second title in three years, featuring Tim Duncan, Manu Ginóbili, and Tony, Parker.

Has any team never swept or been swept in the NBA Finals?

The Dallas Mavericks have never swept or been swept. This isn’t too surprising since this is only their third Finals appearance. They lost in six games to the Heat in 2006 but won in six against the Heat in 2011.

Was there a sweep in 2002?

Yes, the Lakers won their third straight title in 2002 by sweeping the Brooklyn Nets, then called the New Jersey Nets. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal led the team.

Here is the list of the nine NBA Finals that ended in a sweep:

2018 – Golden State Warriors over Cleveland Cavaliers. Finals MVP : Kevin Durant.

– Golden State Warriors over Cleveland Cavaliers. : Kevin Durant. 2007 – San Antonio Spurs over Cleveland Cavaliers. Finals MVP : Tony Parker.

– San Antonio Spurs over Cleveland Cavaliers. : Tony Parker. 2002 – Los Angeles Lakers over New Jersey (Now Brooklyn) Nets. Finals MVP : Shaquille O’Neal.

– Los Angeles Lakers over New Jersey (Now Brooklyn) Nets. : Shaquille O’Neal. 1995 – Houston Rockets over Orlando Magic. Finals MVP : Hakeem Olajuworm.

– Houston Rockets over Orlando Magic. : Hakeem Olajuworm. 1989 – Detroit Pistons over Los Angeles Lakers. Finals MVP : Joe Dumars.

– Detroit Pistons over Los Angeles Lakers. : Joe Dumars. 1983 – Philadelphia 76ers over Los Angeles Lakers. Finals MVP : Moses Malone.

– Philadelphia 76ers over Los Angeles Lakers. : Moses Malone. 1975 – Golden State Warriors over Washington Bullets (now Wizards). Finals MVP : Rick Barry.

– Golden State Warriors over Washington Bullets (now Wizards). : Rick Barry. 1971 – Milwaukee Bucks over Washington Bullets. Finals MVP : Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

– Milwaukee Bucks over Washington Bullets. : Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. 1959 – Boston Celtics over Minneapolis Lakers.

