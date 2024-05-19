How Many Times Have the Minnesota Timberwolves Been to Game 7?

The NBA Playoffs are where the world’s best basketball teams and talents go head-to-head for a chance to compete in the coveted NBA Finals. But the road to victory in the playoffs is easier imagined than earned.

Case in point, the Minnesota Timberwolves will clash against the reigning champions Denver Nuggets in only their second ever Game 7 appearance since May 19, 2004.

Timberwolves’ Unfortunate Playoff History

Since being introduced as an expansion team in 1989, the Timberwolves struggled to establish themselves like most other expansion teams before them. It wasn’t until the 1996-97 season that the franchise earned its first playoff qualification after drafting 6 '11 Power forward Kevin Garnett fifth overall in the 1995 draft.

The Timberwolves then went on to make seven straight playoff appearances between 1997 and 2003 but never managed to make it past the first round till 2004.

Entering the 2004 playoffs, the Timberwolves played like perennial championship contenders and topped the Western Conference with a 58-24 record. After nearly sweeping the Denver Nuggets 4-1 in the first round, they showed up against the fourth-seed Sacramento Kings led by Peja Stojaković. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Despite being up 3-2 in the series, the Wolves received a crushing Game 6 defeat but came back strong in the final game to win the series and reach their first-ever conference finals.

Advertisement

After that, the Timberwolves remained hungry for opportunities but couldn’t manage to get one. With no top-level talent and management, thirteen seasons went by before the franchise once again reached the playoffs in 2018 under coach Tom Thibodeau.

After another back-to-back first-round exit in 2022 and ‘23, the stars finally aligned in the 2023-24 season as they finished third in the Western Conference. The Wolves squad led by ‘Ant-Man’ Anthony Edwards followed up their comeback with a deserving 4-0 sweep of the Phoenix Suns.

ALSO READ: Will Anthony Edwards Play Against Nuggets Tonight? Read Injury Report

Can the Timberwolves finish the Job?

With the series tied 3-3, the Timberwolves are equally favored to win the pivotal semifinal series. On the three occasions when the Wolves held the Nuggets to under 100 points, they suffered humiliating defeats in two of them (Game 2: 106-80, Game 6:115-70).

Not to mention, this game will take place on May 19, thus, marking the 20th anniversary of the Timberwolves’ Game 7 victory against Sacramento. On top of that, it will be the birthday of Timberwolves legend and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett . Meaning added pressure with high stakes.

With the potential to create history, the Minnesota Timberwolves are on the cusp of achieving greatness. But claiming victory against the defending champions, that too on their home turf, will likely prove to be Minnesota’s toughest campaign in franchise history.

Where to Watch?

Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals between champion Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Viewers can watch the live Broadcast on TNT (8 pm ET/7 pm CT), also available for streaming on (HBO) Max.

ALSO READ: Will Jamal Murray Play Against Timberwolves Tonight? Read Injury Report