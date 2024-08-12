How Many Total Medals in Olympics 2024? Exploring Medals Count Across 19 Days of Paris

The 2024 Paris Olympics recently concluded after 19 thrilling days of competition and grand celebration in the French capital. The quadrennial event featured a wide range of sports, with athletes competing for a total of 1,044 medals.

Of the 1,044 medals awarded, athletes were rewarded with 329 gold, 330 silver, and 385 bronze medals during the event, which took place from July 24 to August 11, 2024.

Here are the top seven performing nations at the 2024 Paris Olympics (based on their gold medal wins)

Rank Teams Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 40 44 42 126 2 China 40 27 24 91 3 Japan 20 12 13 45 4 Australia 18 19 16 53 5 France 16 26 22 64 6 Netherlands 15 7 12 34 7 Great Britain 14 22 29 65

While the Summer Games were in Paris, the medals were designed to be unique. They incorporated iron from the Eiffel Tower, with the metal shaped to represent the hexagon of France.

Moreover, it should be noted that the gold medal, awarded to first-place winners, isn't made of pure gold but is composed primarily of at least 92.5% silver. It is coated with a thin layer of about 6 grams of gold.

Meanwhile, the silver medal, given to second-place finishers, is made entirely of pure silver (Ag) and weighs around 550 grams. The bronze medal, awarded to those who place third, is composed of 95% copper and 5% zinc.

As the event now got concluded, the United States emerged as the top-performing nation. They led the medal count with an impressive haul of 126 medals, which included 40 golds, 44 silvers, and 42 bronzes, from sports like gymnastics, swimming, and athletics.

China, however, was able to position itself in second place by winning as many as 91 medals overall. They even tied their gold medals count with the United States by bagging 40 yellow metals.

Team Japan and Team Australia were placed in the third and fourth spot in the medal table as they secured a total of 45 and 53 medals respectively. Also, host nation France took fifth place in the medal standings with 16 gold medals. This was their best performance since they topped the medal table in 1900 when Paris hosted the Games.

Lastly, Team Great Britain was in seventh position as they earned a total of 65 medals including 14 gold, 22 silver, and 29 bronze. However, according to the American media medal table count where nations are ranked by total medals rather than gold, GB stands in the number three position as they have brought home 65 medals.

While the event was successful and athletes had a great outing in Paris, the next quadrennial Olympics is scheduled for 2028 in Los Angeles where Team USA is expected to once again top the table.

However, fans can only wait and watch how things will work when the drama unfolds in La-la Land after four years and how many more medals will be presented during that time.

