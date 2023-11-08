How many triple doubles did Michael Jordan have in his NBA career, and where did he rank on the All-Time list?

Regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Michael Jordan left his mark in history during his illustrious 15-season career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Bullets.

His prowess guided the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships (1991-1993, 1996-1998), establishing the team as one of the NBA's most dominant dynasties.

Jordan's exceptional record in the NBA Finals was immense, with an unbeaten streak in his six appearances, no series extending to Game 7, and earning the NBA Finals MVP title every time.

Throughout Jordan's career, he scored 28 triple-doubles, a relatively uncommon accomplishment in the NBA that required a single player to record at least ten points, ten rebounds, and ten assists.

Triple-doubles were scarce during Jordan's time, unlike the present, where the heightened offensive dominance of the league allows players to achieve triple-doubles more quickly.

ALSO READ: Most triple-doubles in NBA history: Nikola Jokic passes LeBron James, find out who leads the list

Michael Jordan's rank on the All-Time list

Here is the list of the top 20 players who earned the most triple-doubles in NBA history:

1. Russell Westbrook: 197

2. Oscar Robertson: 181

3. Magic Johnson: 138

4. Nikola Jokić: 108

Nikola Jokic recently recorded his 108th career triple-double in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans, with 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. With this achievement, he passed Jason Kidd and LeBron James for fourth-most all-time in NBA history.

5. LeBron James: 107

6. Jason Kidd: 107

7. Wilt Chamberlain: 78

8. James Harden: 74

9. Larry Bird: 59

10. Luka Dončić: 58

11. Fat Lever: 43

12. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 35

13. Ben Simmons: 33

14. Bob Cousy: 33

15. Domantas Sabonis: 32

16. Rajon Rondo: 32

17. Draymond Green: 31

18. John Havlicek: 31

19. Grant HilI: 29

20. Michael Jordan: 28

ALSO READ: Can Michael Jordan swim? Two tragic incidents that gave NBA legend water phobia