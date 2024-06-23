How Many WWE Money in the Bank Holders Have Failed to Successfully Cash In?

Money in the Bank is one of the most exciting gimmick matches in WWE. Multiple wrestlers take part in the ladder match to win the coveted briefcase that hangs in the air. Whoever unhooks the briefcase first wins the match.

The contract winners become eligible to cash in on the world champion of their choice. The contract could be cashed in at a vulnerable moment for the champions, especially after a match when they are already worn out.

There were great names who cashed in the Money in the Bank contract to win a world title. But a total of five wrestlers had failed Money in the Bank cash-ins. Take a look at those WWE Superstars who had unsuccessful cash-ins to their names.

5. John Cena (2012)

When John Cena walked out with a Money in Bank briefcase in 2012, everyone expected him to capture the WWE Championship with a successful cash-in.

He cashed in the contract in the RAW 1000 episode. He did win the match against champion CM Punk, but the title didn't switch hands. Due to an inference from Big Show; Cena won, but Punk remained champion. Despite a victory, it was a failed cash-in.

4. Damian Sandow (2013)

Damian Sandow was an unpredicted winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match for the World Heavyweight Championship contract. He snatched the victory from Cody Rhodes.

Sandow lost momentum following Money in the Bank, losing several matches as a contract holder. On an episode of RAW on October 28, Sandow cashed in the contract on Champion John Cena, assuming he had an arm injury. Cena beat Sandow after hitting an AA. This marked the first unsuccessful cash-in of a Money in the Bank contract.

3. Baron Corbin ( 2017)

Winning the Money in the Bank match in 2017, Baron Corbin earned the right to cash in on a world champion. Two months after winning the briefcase, Corbin picked then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to cash in.

On the episode of SmackDown on August 15, 2017, The Lone Wolf interfered encounter between Jinder Mahal and John Cena. He made it a triple-threat match after the cash-in, but Mahal pinned him.

2. Braun Strowman ( 2018)

WWE had another failed Money in the Bank cash in the following year in 2018. Braun Strowman faced the Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell 2018, which was also his Money in the Bank cash-in bout.

The Monster Among Men neither won nor lost the match. Due to abrupt interference from Brock Lesnar, the steel cage match concluded in no contest. Reigns retained the gold, and Strowman had a failed cash-in.

1. Austin Theory (2022)

Vince McMahon saw Austin Theory as the next big star. During his push in 2022, Theory won the Money in the Bank contract. It was the only time the Money in the Bank holder cashed in the contract on the United States Champion instead of a world champion.

On the episode of RAW on November 7, 2022, Theory unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins.