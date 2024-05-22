How Much Do NHL Players Make? Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes
Here’s how much salary NHL players earn on average in a year. Read to find out the top 10 highest-paid NHL athletes.
The 2023-24 season of the National Hockey League concluded on April 18, 2024, with the Stanley Cup playoffs starting on April 20, and the final is scheduled for no later than June 24.
However, have you wondered how much money does NHL players make? NHL players put in a lot of hard work as they have to remain operational in a regular season that lasts for around 7 months, followed by a 3 months post-season.
As per the 2023-24 season, on average, an NHL player makes $3.5 million annually, with the highest salary cap being $83.5 million. Last season, the highest salary cap stood at $82.5 million; thus, an increase of $1 million took place this season.
While the average salary is $3.5 million, the minimum wage is $750,000, slightly up from $700,000 in 2020-21. By the 2025-26 season, the minimum wage is expected to reach $800,000.
Top 10 Highest-Paid NHL Athletes
Let’s have a look at the top 10 highest-paid NHL athletes in the present season:
|
Player
|
Team
|
Average Yearly Salary
Advertisement
|
Colorado Avalanche
|
$12.6 million
|
Connor McDavid
|
Edmonton Oilers
|
$12.5 million
|
Artemi Panarin
|
New York Rangers
|
$11.64 million
|
Auston Matthews
|
Toronto Maple Leafs
|
$11.64 million
|
Erik Karlsson
|
Pittsburgh Penguins
|
$11.5 million
|
David Pastrnak
|
Boston Bruins
|
$11.25 million
|
John Tavares
|
Toronto Maple Leafs
|
$11 million
Advertisement
|
Drew Doughty
|
Los Angeles Kings
|
$11 million
|
Mitchell Marner
|
Toronto Maple Leafs
|
$10.9 million
|
Jonathan Huberdeau
|
Calgary Flames
|
$10.5 million
Player
Team
Average Yearly Salary
Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
$12.6 million
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
$12.5 million
Artemi Panarin
New York Rangers
$11.64 million
Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
$11.64 million
Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
$11.5 million
David Pastrnak
Boston Bruins
$11.25 million
John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
$11 million
Drew Doughty
Los Angeles Kings
$11 million
Mitchell Marner
Toronto Maple Leafs
$10.9 million
Jonathan Huberdeau
Calgary Flames
$10.5 million
ALSO READ: NHL Conference Finals: How To Watch, Start Time, Schedule, Streaming And More