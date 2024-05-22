The 2023-24 season of the National Hockey League concluded on April 18, 2024, with the Stanley Cup playoffs starting on April 20, and the final is scheduled for no later than June 24.

However, have you wondered how much money does NHL players make? NHL players put in a lot of hard work as they have to remain operational in a regular season that lasts for around 7 months, followed by a 3 months post-season.

As per the 2023-24 season, on average, an NHL player makes $3.5 million annually, with the highest salary cap being $83.5 million. Last season, the highest salary cap stood at $82.5 million; thus, an increase of $1 million took place this season.

While the average salary is $3.5 million, the minimum wage is $750,000, slightly up from $700,000 in 2020-21. By the 2025-26 season, the minimum wage is expected to reach $800,000.

Top 10 Highest-Paid NHL Athletes

Let’s have a look at the top 10 highest-paid NHL athletes in the present season:

Player

Team

Average Yearly Salary

Nathan MacKinnon

Colorado Avalanche

$12.6 million

Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers

$12.5 million

Artemi Panarin

New York Rangers

$11.64 million

Auston Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs

$11.64 million

Erik Karlsson

Pittsburgh Penguins

$11.5 million

David Pastrnak

Boston Bruins

$11.25 million

John Tavares

Toronto Maple Leafs

$11 million

Drew Doughty

Los Angeles Kings

$11 million

Mitchell Marner

Toronto Maple Leafs

$10.9 million

Jonathan Huberdeau

Calgary Flames

$10.5 million

