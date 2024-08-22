How Much Does Castle Pines Golf Membership Cost? All You Need to Know

The PGA Tour is returning to Castle Pines Golf Course nearly after 20 years. Fans alike are thus interested in learning about the golf course’s membership costs and other details, which we will talk about right away.

According to 2022 reports, Castle Pines Golf membership costs approximately $75,000 to $150,000, with $797 monthly dues. The price is comparatively high to what it was back in 2019 when the membership was for only $21,000 plus $720 in monthly dues without any wait.

The club, located in Castle Rock, Colorado, is known for its world-class course and exclusivity, making it sought-after. Membership at Castle Pines Golf Club is highly exclusive and by invitation only.

This initiation fee is a one-time payment required to join the club, and it gives members access to the golf course and other facilities. In addition to the initiation fee, annual dues cover the ongoing maintenance of the club and its amenities, as well as membership privileges.

The golf course features various amenities for golfers, including a practice range, instruction, PGA professionals on staff, a golf shop, and couples events. Other facilities include a luxurious clubhouse, fine dining, and various social events.

It is important to highlight that Castle Pines Golf Club was founded in 1981 by Jack A. Vickers, a prominent businessman with a deep passion for golf. It was designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus. From 1986 to 2006, it hosted The International, a PGA Tour event.

Now, the BMW Championship is set to take place between August 22 and August 25 on the same golf course. The 50 top players from the FedEx Cup standings will fight for a total purse of $20 Million.

The golf club, which measures 8,130 yards, is distinctive for its three holes, which are also the highlight of the course. The No. 4: 254 yards, par 3, has its tee 30 feet above the green and offers a great view of both the putting surface and the distant mountains. Additionally, a new back tee is placed on the left of the old one, bringing more challenges for the golfers.

Next, hole No. 14: 655 yards, par 5, is another one to watch out for. Recent renovations have made the diagonal cross-stream 40 yards closer to the green, improving its relevance on the second shot.

Lastly, No. 17: 532 yards, par 5 plays uphill. However, compared to the previous events, it now offers the easiest way for golfers to par for the upcoming BMW.

Thus, sports enthusiasts and newcomers can expect many challenges and learnings when they plan to join the club and start practicing on the course.