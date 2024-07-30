How Much Does Roman Reigns Make? Exploring  WWE Superstar's Salary

Roman Reigns is a modern-day great of WWE, remaining a leading man of the company for almost a decade. He is the most decorated world champion in recent history, as his undisputed WWE Championship reign continued from 2020 to 2024, ending at 1316 days.

The title reign has made him one of the most valuable stars in WWE at the moment. The original Tribal Chief has been working on a part-time schedule for the past couple of years, but he is among the highest-paid wrestlers in WWE.

As of now, Roman Reigns' current WWE salary is $5 million per year. Additionally, he gets a yearly compensation of over $1 million.

Roman Reigns net worth

Besides his WWE salary, the former Undisputed WWE Champion has other sources of income. The Head of the Table endorses the brand, C4, one of the most distinguished caffeinated drinks on the market. Moreover, he endorses an eyewear brand named Shady Rays.

Another source of income is his acting career. Like other top WWE stars, Roman Reigns has starred in a handful of movies and TV shows. He was featured in movies such as Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Rumble, and The Wrong Missy. His upcoming film, The Pickup, is under production and set to be released in 2025.

Combining all his income sources, the current net worth of Roman Reigns is around $20 million. The WWE star's net worth has been experiencing a growth of 22% on average annually.

Alongside his impressive net worth, Roman Reigns has different investments and assets. He owns a house in Tampa, Florida, where he resides with his family. The Tribal Chief is also passionate about cars and has reportedly six luxury cars in his garage, including a Range Rover worth $177k.

The possibility of Roman Reigns' new deal

A rumor circulated on social media recently that Roman Reigns extended his contract with WWE, making him the highest-paid wrestler in the company with a salary of $15 million a year. With that amount, he would surpass Brock Lesnar, who takes home $12 million a year as his WWE salary.

However, the viral news wasn't confirmed by any major sources. Nevertheless, whenever Roman's existing contract reaches its final stages, he is expected to receive a major contract extension. Following his incredible undisputed WWE Championship reign of 1316 days, he is currently the biggest draw of the company, and The Bloodline stands among the greatest stables of all time.

