How Much Does Simone Biles Earn for Winning Each Olympic Medal? Find Out

After taking a hiatus in 2020 from sports, Simone Biles gave one of the biggest comebacks on the mat till now. Whether on the field or in personal life, Biles did it all and successfully made it to the Paris Olympics 2024.

Her stellar performances have significantly contributed to the United States' standing in the medal numbers.

Though the great gymnast queen does earn a respectable sum from her Olympic wins $37,500 for each gold medal. But to be exact the bulk of her wealth comes from its clearly hefty sponsorship & endorsement deals.

In 2023 alone, she raked in a staggering $7.1 million. It’s been all largely from her partnerships with major brands like Kellogg's, Nike, and Beats by Dre.

This combination of athletic achievement and business acumen has made Biles not only a decorated athlete but also a financial powerhouse. Not just that, there’s more on how she earned.

ALSO READ: How Many Medals Has Simone Biles Won? Gymnastics Queen’s Achievements After Latest All Around Team Finals Olympic Gold

Biles' ability to attract high-profile sponsorships has significantly bolstered her income, making her one of the richest gymnasts in the United States.

This dynamic showcases the importance of an athlete’s off-the-field persona in augmenting their on-field earnings.

Advertisement

In 2023, Simone Biles earned approximately $7.1 million, with the vast majority coming from endorsements. Her success on the gymnastics floor and her marketability off it have made her a favorite for brands looking to associate with her positive image and widespread appeal. At the Paris Olympics 2024, Biles has already secured two gold medals, with more events yet to come.

Her ability to maintain top-tier performance levels while managing a strong brand presence is remarkable. Biles' journey from a young gymnast to a global icon is marked by resilience, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

The star continues to compete and secure victories. Her charm, glow, and influence in the sports world and beyond are only set to grow, serving as an inspiration to many aspiring athletes. Don’t you agree? Share your favorite gymnast name from Team USA with us in the comments.

READ MORE: Did Miles Bridges Really Say Controversial Boxer Imane Khelif Should Be Banned From Olympics? Exploring Viral Tweet