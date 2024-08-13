How Much Fine Does Haason Reddick Have To Pay for Every Practice He Misses Amid Jets Trade Request Drama?

The New York Jets are currently dealing with an ongoing dilemma with top pass rusher Haason Reddick. After acquiring him, the two parties reached a verbal understanding that Reddick would play the 2024 season before negotiating a long-term contract.

However, the contract issue between standout pass rusher Hassan Reddick and the New York Jets took an unpleasant turn on Monday when the Pro Bowl edge rusher formally sought a trade. Apart from that, Haason continues to avoid the practice camp, which may result in a heavy penalty.

According to the CBA, for each preseason game he misses, he will forfeit 1/18th of his $14.25 million paycheck, or more than $791,000 per game. With three preseason games scheduled, he could forfeit up to $2.37 million, in addition to the $50,000 per day in fines and other penalties he is already facing.

As per reports, Reddick has collected $750,000 in penalties, making the situation more challenging. There was anticipation that the Jets would renegotiate his deal, maybe proposing a one- or two-year extension with incentives or guaranteed money for the 2024 season.

When the Pro Bowl edge rusher formally sought a trade, the Jets responded instantly with a sharply worded statement stating that they had no intention of fulfilling his request. Joe Douglas, the Jets general manager, explained: "We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined if he does not report."

The Jets acquired the two-time Pro Bowler from the Philadelphia Eagles in late March in exchange for a 2026 conditional third-round draft pick. The Jets were reportedly aware of Reddick's desire for an extension while he was in Philadelphia, where he helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

Reddick's disappointment is reasonable, given that he is currently receiving less than market value for his output level. Despite being among the league's best pass rushers, Reddick is not among the top 15 highest-paid defensive ends. He is set to earn a non-guaranteed $14.25 million in base money in the last year of his three-year, $45 million contract signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2022.

The Jets' general manager, Joe Douglas, is known for his strict approach to player values, which might explain their reluctance to offer him a more expensive contract. However, this attitude has led many to wonder why the team traded for Reddick in the first place, especially considering the availability of other good defensive ends in free agency.

As time passes, both sides are under increasing pressure to reach an agreement. The Jets, who have a solid track record of producing pass rushers under head coach Robert Saleh, may soon have to choose between meeting Reddick's demands and starting the season without one of their key defensive players.

Aside from that, the Jets should put their egos aside while dealing with Haason since Reddick will be an important component of the New York defense whenever he returns to the field. He put up tremendous statistics for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 and is projected to do it again in 2024.