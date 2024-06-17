How Much Has Micheal Jordan Made From Nike? All You Need To Know

Michael Jordan, regarded as one of the most successful basketball players, has been associated with Nike since 1984. During that time, he signed a 5-year contract deal with the brand for $2.5 million. The next year, Nike released the Air Jordan line which has garnered huge success to date.

Since then, Jordan has been earning a significant amount from the brand, every year. Currently, he has a net worth of around $2 billion, most of which was pocketed from his partnership with the footwear brand.

How much has Michael Jordan made from Nike?

Michael Jordan has made more than a total of $1.6 billion from Nike since his partnership began with them in 1986. He approximately bagged $256 million from Air Jordan in 2022, according to multiple reports.

This means, that in 2022 alone, he earned more than 3x of his career NBA earnings which is $94M. Moreover, in 2023, his paycheck jumped more than $ 100M from the previous year.

The said numbers may vary and might have increased now in 2024, considering the fact that the player doesn’t have a fixed agreement deal with the brand.

Instead, he is paid 5% of the earnings from the Jordan line as a royalty. Due to this, his earnings increase with each passing year.

It is significant to note that this deal with Nike is regarded as the “greatest sports business deal in history”.

Additionally, Jordan's success with Nike has set a benchmark for athlete endorsements, influencing how modern athletes negotiate their deals and brand partnerships.

The start of the Michael Jordan and Nike partnership

In 1984, Jordan was starting his rookie NBA season. Back then, he was interested in signing a deal with Adidas. However, Nike approached the player and offered him a far more lucrative bargain than Adidas.

While Jordan was not completely sure of taking up the deal, his parents convinced him to go for it. Afterward, in their partnership, Nike came up with the best marketing strategy and they designed a red, black, and white sneaker for Jordan to wear while he competes.

The brand was even ready to pay huge fines to the NBA league since players were only allowed to wear white sneakers. All their hard efforts paid off as they sold $126 million of the Air Jordan sneakers in the first year alone.

Does Michael Jordan have other endorsement deals from any brands?

Other than Nike, the former Chicago Bulls player has signed significant deals with numerous other brands, including Coca-Cola, Chevrolet, Gatorade, McDonald's, Hanes, and MCI among others.

For Gatorade only, Jordan has appeared in 20 commercials since 1991. Jordan also acquired a controlling stake in the Charlotte Hornets, gradually increasing his ownership to 90%.

