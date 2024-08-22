How Much Is BMW Championship Purse and Best Odds to Win for 2024? Details Inside

The 2024 BMW Championship, the second leg of the PGA Tour playoff event, is going to commence between August 22 and August 25 at the prestigious Castle Pines Golf Club. As many as 50 top players from the FedEx Cup standings will be fighting for a total purse money of $20 Million, similar to last year's prize pool.

The winner of the event, however, will receive $3.6 million and 2,000 FedEx Cup points. Moreover, the runner-up of the tournament will bag $2,160,000. Last year, Viktor Hovland took the winning share as he defeated Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick with a two-stroke margin.

Let’s check out the entire prize money for the tournament.

How much is the BMW Championship purse for 20024?

Below is the complete breakdown of the 2024 BMW Championship Purse (according to Today’s Golfer):

1 $3,600,000

2 $2,160,000

3 $1,360,000

4 $990,000

5 $830,000

6 $750,000

7 $695,000

8 $640,000

9 $600,000

10 $560,000

11 $520,000

12 $480,000

13 $441,000

14 $402,000

15 $382,000

16 $362,000

17 $342,000

18 $322,000

19 $302,000

20 $282,000

21 $262,000

22 $245,000

23 $229,000

24 $213,000

25 $197,000

26 $181,000

27 $174,000

28 $167,000

29 $160,000

30 $153,000

31 $146,000

32 $139,000

33 $132,000

34 $127,000

35 $122,000

36 $117,000

37 $112,000

38 $108,000

39 $104,000

40 $100,000

41 $96,000

42 $92,000

43 $88,000

44 $84,000

45 $80,000

46 $76,000

47 $72,000

48 $70,000

49 $68,000

50 $66,000

However, it should be noted that the final prize money for all golfers will be announced after the conclusion of the tournament, as it depends on the outcomes of any ties.

How much are the BMW Championship's best odds to win for 2024?

As the BMW Championship is approaching faster, the World Number 1 Scottie Scheffler’s chances of winning the tournament are higher than the other golfers. According to CBS Sports, the 28-year-old currently has odds of +320 to win.

Furthermore, Xander Schauffele, who took the second joint position alongside Viktor Hovland in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, is the second favorite, with his odds to win standing at +650.

Below is the list of odds to win for all the golfers who are participating in the 2024 BMW Championship (according to CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +320

Xander Schauffele +650

Rory McIlroy +1000

Collin Morikawa +1200

Viktor Hovland +1800

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Corey Conners +3000

Sam Burns +3000

Wyndham Clark +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Cameron Young +4000

Billy Horschel +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Aaron Rai +4000

Russell Henley +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Sahith Theegala +4500

Jason Day +4500

Byeong Hun An +5000

Akshay Bhatia +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Davis Thompson +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Brian Harman +6000

Keegan Bradley +6000

Alex Noren +6500

Will Zalatoris +6500

Taylor Pendrith +6500

Max Greyserman +6500

Denny McCarthy +7000

Thomas Detry +7500

Si Woo Kim +7500

Sepp Straka +7500

Tom Hoge +8000

Nick Dunlap +8000

Max Homa +8000

Eric Cole +8000

Cam Davis +9000

Austin Eckroat +9000

J.T. Poston +11000

Chris Kirk +12000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Stephan Jaeger +12000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Thus, it remains to be seen who will snatch the second playoff event’s title. The four-day event takes place tomorrow, August 22, at 9:25 AM EDT.

