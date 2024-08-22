How Much Is BMW Championship Purse and Best Odds to Win for 2024? Details Inside
The 2024 BMW Championship is right around the corner, and the prize money, as well as the best odds to win the event, is already out! Let’s check them out now!
The 2024 BMW Championship, the second leg of the PGA Tour playoff event, is going to commence between August 22 and August 25 at the prestigious Castle Pines Golf Club. As many as 50 top players from the FedEx Cup standings will be fighting for a total purse money of $20 Million, similar to last year's prize pool.
The winner of the event, however, will receive $3.6 million and 2,000 FedEx Cup points. Moreover, the runner-up of the tournament will bag $2,160,000. Last year, Viktor Hovland took the winning share as he defeated Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick with a two-stroke margin.
Let’s check out the entire prize money for the tournament.
How much is the BMW Championship purse for 20024?
Below is the complete breakdown of the 2024 BMW Championship Purse (according to Today’s Golfer):
- 1 $3,600,000
- 2 $2,160,000
- 3 $1,360,000
- 4 $990,000
- 5 $830,000
- 6 $750,000
- 7 $695,000
- 8 $640,000
- 9 $600,000
- 10 $560,000
- 11 $520,000
- 12 $480,000
- 13 $441,000
- 14 $402,000
- 15 $382,000
- 16 $362,000
- 17 $342,000
- 18 $322,000
- 19 $302,000
- 20 $282,000
- 21 $262,000
- 22 $245,000
- 23 $229,000
- 24 $213,000
- 25 $197,000
- 26 $181,000
- 27 $174,000
- 28 $167,000
- 29 $160,000
- 30 $153,000
- 31 $146,000
- 32 $139,000
- 33 $132,000
- 34 $127,000
- 35 $122,000
- 36 $117,000
- 37 $112,000
- 38 $108,000
- 39 $104,000
- 40 $100,000
- 41 $96,000
- 42 $92,000
- 43 $88,000
- 44 $84,000
- 45 $80,000
- 46 $76,000
- 47 $72,000
- 48 $70,000
- 49 $68,000
- 50 $66,000
However, it should be noted that the final prize money for all golfers will be announced after the conclusion of the tournament, as it depends on the outcomes of any ties.
How much are the BMW Championship's best odds to win for 2024?
As the BMW Championship is approaching faster, the World Number 1 Scottie Scheffler’s chances of winning the tournament are higher than the other golfers. According to CBS Sports, the 28-year-old currently has odds of +320 to win.
Furthermore, Xander Schauffele, who took the second joint position alongside Viktor Hovland in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, is the second favorite, with his odds to win standing at +650.
Also Read: Golf Legend Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez, Eight-time PGA Tour Winner, Passes Away at 88
Below is the list of odds to win for all the golfers who are participating in the 2024 BMW Championship (according to CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +320
- Xander Schauffele +650
- Rory McIlroy +1000
- Collin Morikawa +1200
- Viktor Hovland +1800
- Ludvig Aberg +1800
- Hideki Matsuyama +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood +2500
- Tony Finau +2500
- Corey Conners +3000
- Sam Burns +3000
- Wyndham Clark +3500
- Sungjae Im +3500
- Cameron Young +4000
- Billy Horschel +4000
- Adam Scott +4000
- Aaron Rai +4000
- Russell Henley +4000
- Justin Thomas +4000
- Shane Lowry +4500
- Sahith Theegala +4500
- Jason Day +4500
- Byeong Hun An +5000
- Akshay Bhatia +5000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
- Davis Thompson +5000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
- Robert MacIntyre +5500
- Brian Harman +6000
- Keegan Bradley +6000
- Alex Noren +6500
- Will Zalatoris +6500
- Taylor Pendrith +6500
- Max Greyserman +6500
- Denny McCarthy +7000
- Thomas Detry +7500
- Si Woo Kim +7500
- Sepp Straka +7500
- Tom Hoge +8000
- Nick Dunlap +8000
- Max Homa +8000
- Eric Cole +8000
- Cam Davis +9000
- Austin Eckroat +9000
- J.T. Poston +11000
- Chris Kirk +12000
- Adam Hadwin +12000
- Stephan Jaeger +12000
- Matthieu Pavon +15000
Thus, it remains to be seen who will snatch the second playoff event’s title. The four-day event takes place tomorrow, August 22, at 9:25 AM EDT.
Also Read: Which Golfer Unexpectedly Beat Tiger Woods at the 2009 PGA Championship? All You Need to Know