How Much Is Dan Hurley Making At UConn? Possible Reasons Behind Lakers Rejection Explored

After leading the UConn Huskies to consecutive NCAA titles in 2023 and 2024, Dan Hurley emerged as a superstar coach. His enormous success created so much buzz that a tug-of-war between UConn and the Los Angeles Lakers began for his services.

However, Hurley announced that he would be staying at UConn and released a statement. Here's a look at the reasons behind Hurley's decision to stay with UConn despite a lucrative offer from the Lakers.

How much is Dan Hurley making at UConn?

Dan Hurley was hired by the Huskies in 2018 and led them to an NCAA title in 2023. In recognition of his great tenure at UConn, the university offered him a six-year extension worth $32.1 million, averaging $5.25 million per year.

Hurley then led UConn to a second consecutive NCAA title in 2024 which skyrocketed his value to another level. This stupendous coaching success prompted the Los Angeles Lakers to offer Hurley a six-year $70 million contract to take over their vacant head coaching position.

In a surprising turn of events, Hurley turned down the $11.7 million per year offer from the Lakers, deciding instead to stay with UConn. Several factors influenced his decision:

Chance at history at UConn

On the surface, Hurley’s decision to stay seems driven by his ambition to achieve a historic feat. Hurley aims to lead UConn to a third consecutive NCAA title which would be a milestone that has only been achieved by the “Wizard of Westwood" John Wooden of UCLA.

Winning three consecutive titles would cement Hurley's legacy as one of the greatest college basketball coaches in history.

UConn's new offer

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, even before the Lakers' interest, UConn had offered Hurley an improved contract to make him one of the highest-paid NCAA coaches. As per Jeff Goodman of Field of 68, UConn presented Hurley with a roughly $50 million six-year offer.

It seems Hurley used the Lakers' offer as leverage to increase his salary at UConn.

Power dynamics at the Lakers

At UConn, Hurley enjoys significant authority and power within the university's hierarchy. In contrast, the Lakers have a complex power structure involving superstar LeBron James, General Manager Rob Pelinka, and owner Jeanie Buss.

Hurley likely realized that he wouldn't have as much control with the Lakers as he does at UConn and deemed it not worth leaving his settled position for the high-pressure NBA job.

Family considerations and regional preference

Dan Hurley's family also played a significant role in his decision to stay at UConn. His wife, Andrea Hurley, was reportedly not keen on moving to California, as mentioned by college insider John Fanta on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

Additionally, Hurley grew up in Jersey City, New Jersey, and has spent his career in the East, coaching at Wagner and Rhode Island before UConn.

Regardless, NBA offers will come in the future for Hurley. He felt it was better to focus on his current goal to win a historic third consecutive NCAA championship, gain more experience in college, and eventually take up a job in the NBA when teams seek his services again.

