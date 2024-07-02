How Much is Jayson Tatum Contract? Celtics Star Becomes Highest Paid NBA Player Ever With Record Supermax Extension

The NBA Championship victory has not stopped Jayson Tatum from giving all that he could wish for. After his sensational five-year, million-dollar extension, the star forward inked his name in basketball history to become the highest-paid NBA player ever

How much is Jayson Tatum's contract?

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has secured his place in NBA history with a groundbreaking $314 million contract extension. The five-time All-Star agreed to the record supermax deal, making him the highest-paid player ever in the league.

The pact, set to begin in the 2025–26 season, will keep Tatum in Boston through the 2029–30 season. This deal surpasses teammate Jaylen Brown's previous record-setting contract, adding Tatum's position as a top earner in the NBA.

Tatum's exceptional performance on the court undoubtedly contributed to the Celtics' decision to offer him this historic contract. Averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, Tatum's All-NBA first-team honors for the third consecutive season underscored his value to the team.

His standout playoff performance, including a memorable 31-point game in the championship-clinching victory over the Dallas Mavericks, further solidified his status as a key player for the Celtics. As he prepares to represent the U.S. men's basketball team this summer, Tatum's accolades continue to grow, with an eye on securing his fifth consecutive gold medal.

How does Boston Celtics’ salary cap look after Jayson Tatum's contract?

Following Jayson Tatum's historic five-year, $314 million supermax extension with the Boston Celtics, the team's salary cap outlook has undergone a significant transformation. Tatum, who was initially set to earn $34,848,340 in the upcoming 2024–25 season with a player option for $37,096,620, will maintain his original salary for the current year.

This locks the Celtics' payroll at an estimated $208,592,598 for the upcoming season, according to financial tracking by Spotrac. However, with Tatum's record-breaking extension set to take effect starting the 2025–26 campaign, Boston's payroll is projected to surge to $254,319,477, establishing them as the team with the highest payroll in the league, as reported by Spotrac.

The Celtics, coming off a remarkable season that culminated in the franchise's 18th championship, have solidified their core by securing Tatum and fellow star Jaylen Brown lucrative long-term contracts. Brown, who inked a five-year, $303.7 million supermax extension the previous season, joins Tatum in anchoring Boston's championship aspirations for years to come.

ESPN's Field Yates outlined the team's strategic financial commitments, emphasizing the Celtics' dedication to building a sustainable title-contending roster. Although the financial allocations demonstrate a lack of flexibility in the upcoming seasons, with projected cap figures of $250,135,094 for 2026–27 and $220,896,869 for 2027–28, the Celtics are resolute in their pursuit of establishing a dynasty in the current championship window.

