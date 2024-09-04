How Much Money Do NFL Practice Squad Players Make?

Every year, several NFL players fail to make it to the squad and are left high and dry. However, the door to make money still remains open for them, as they can get into the practice squad and earn some dollars. And how much do the NFL practice squad players make? Read on to find out.

For the 2024 season, the minimum salary for the NFL practice squad is USD 12,500 per week. If the player has accrued in at least two seasons, their minimum salary is USD 16,800 per week and the maximum is USD 21,300 per week.

Similarly, if a player with less than two seasons is in the practise squad for all 18 weeks, he would earn USD 225,000. This is around 28% of the NFL League minimum salary for rookies, USD 795,000.

If a player with at least two seasons is on the practice squad for all the 18 weeks, he would earn between USD 302, 400 and USD 383, 400. The veteran league minimum salary for 2024 starts at USD 915,000.

The weekly salary of the NFL practice squad increases every year. Here’s a rundown of the weekly pay of NFL practice members till 2030.

2024: USD 12,500

2025: USD 13,000

2026: USD 13,750

2027: USD 14, 500

2028: USD 15, 250

2029: USD 16,000

2030: USD 16, 750

Since each NFL team can have 16 players in their practice squads, there are strict rules and regulations concerning who a team is allowed to have in their squad. The general practice is that teams would have a mix of veterans and rookies, the ones who haven’t played a season in the NFL. This makes a balanced combination in the side as the veterans in the team can pass on their experience to the new players.

Similarly, the experienced players often get more than the rookies in the practice squad for obvious reasons. And there is no fixed pay for these players. There is a set minimum and maximum within which the veteran players can negotiate.

The practice squad players can be easily promoted to the 53-man roster if a team needs some requirement at a particular position. However, a team can do this three times before they sign that player to the official roster.

Overall, the practice squads are a breather for the players who eat, sleep and think football, but somehow aren’t able to make it to the main squad. This allows them to feed their stomach as well, as they are well-paid for their service.

