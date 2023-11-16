How much money has Draymond Green lost in fines and suspensions in his career and what does he make per game?

Golden State's Draymond Green received a five-game suspension from the NBA for unsportsmanlike conduct, specifically for his aggressive grab around the neck of Minnesota's Rudy Gobert, as announced by the league on Wednesday night.

Gobert, along with his teammate Jaden McDaniels and Golden State's Klay Thompson, also faced disciplinary action, all incurring $25,000 fines due to involvement in the same event, which occurred early on during Tuesday's Timberwolves-Warriors game.

Draymond Green's aggressive conduct resulted in a Five-Game Suspension

However, the penalty hitting Green is the most severe both in terms of the duration of games missed and financial penalty. He stands to lose $769,704 in salary due to this suspension.

Taking into account this latest disciplinary measure, Green's career fines and suspensions total $2,231,780, including the recent fine and salary forfeiture for his action on Gobert during the game versus Timberwolves.

This marks the longest suspension in Green's career and the first time he's received a multiple-game suspension.

With nineteen game ejections and a running total of nine game suspensions to his name, by the end of this recent five-game suspension, Green's disciplinary record continues to grow.

ALSO READ: Fact check: Is Rudy Gobert right about Draymond Green getting ejected more when Steph Curry doesn’t play?

Draymond Green's earnings per game

ESPN's Bobby Marks reports that Draymond Green earns $153,941 per game, which totals $12,623,162 for the whole season.

This figure stands in sharp contrast to his stated annual salary of $22,321,429 for the 2023-24 season.

His recent off-season agreement to a four-year, $100 million contract explains the discrepancy of $9,698,267, which is likely attributable to taxes and other deductions.

NBA athletes must shoulder federal, state, and jock taxes, in addition to FICA, which instates contributions to Social Security and Medicare.

Additional expenditures, including NBA Escrow and agent fees, must also be taken into account. In his 12-year stint in the NBA, Draymond Green's total earnings reached $177,883,613.

Assuming he succeeds in fulfilling the last three years of his ongoing contract with the Golden State Warriors, his career earnings are projected to increase to $255,562,184.

Green's initial contract was a modest three-year deal worth $2,640,743, owing to his selection as the 35th overall pick, missing the first round, in the 2012 NBA draft by the Warriors.

However, after three seasons, the Warriors awarded him a lucrative five-year extension worth $82,000,000.

ALSO READ: LeBron James becomes first NBA player with a Triple-Double in their 21st season, where does he rank on the all-time list?