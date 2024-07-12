How Much Money Will Kobe Bryant’s Final Lakers Game Jacket Fetch in Auction? DETAILS Inside

The iconic warm-up jacket that Kobe Bryant wore during his last NBA game is scheduled to go up for auction at SCP Auctions. It is anticipated to fetch between $250,000 and $350,000. This piece of memorabilia from Bryant's legendary career will likely become one of the most sought-after items.

After playing for the Los Angeles Lakers for his entire 20-year career, Bryant concluded his incredible run with a 60-point game on April 13, 2016, against the Utah Jazz. After the game—famously dubbed the "Mamba Out" game—Bryant gave a moving farewell speech before heading off the court for the final time as an active player.

What did Kohler say?

Kohler said, “It's an amazing piece from one of the most iconic moments in NBA history and Kobe’s farewell ‘Mamba Out' game.” In addition to being a warm-up item, the jacket—which Sports Investors Authentication has photo-matched—represents an important period in basketball history. The game-worn jersey from the same game is expected to be worth $10 million, so Kohler highlighted the jacket's unique value by calling it "the next best thing."

Kobe items are high in demand

Although there has always been a strong market for game-used memorabilia, items connected to Bryant have seen especially strong demand. Memorabilia signed by Bryant has fetched astounding prices at previous auctions.

A rookie-year warm-up jacket, for example, brought $7,080 at auction in 2015; a jacket from the opening game of the 2001 NBA Finals brought $16,800; and a second warm-up jacket from Kobe Bryant's 81-point performance brought in over $400,000 in 2023. In addition, a jersey that Bryant wore in 25 games during the 2007–2008 campaign sold for a record $5.8 million last year.

Bryant memorabilia of significant value is nothing new to Kohler and his colleagues at SCP Auctions. They previously sold his last road jersey in 2023 for $366,967.20 and his rookie year jersey from the playoffs in 2022 for $2.74 million. Kohler emphasized the importance of the jacket by saying, "Kobe game-worn memorabilia is so hot and in demand worldwide." The jacket will be up for bid in SCP's 2024 Summer Premier Auction, which opens on July 17.

More Kobe items to follow?

Despite SCP Auctions' assertion, there is doubt that this may be the only item from Bryant's historic final game up for grabs. There will always be new items coming up for future auctions, and they will get a lot of money.

