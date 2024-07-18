How Much Money Will LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and USA Basketball Team Make for Playing in 2024 Paris Olympics?

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Joel Embiid lead what might be the most star-studded U.S. Olympic men's basketball team since the 1990s as the U.S. aims for a fifth consecutive gold medal in Paris.

This squad features four NBA MVP winners and includes 11 NBA All-Stars from 2024, boasting the most previous All-Star selections (84) of any Olympic team. Given the stellar lineup, fans are left wondering what kind of pay these players would get for competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Truth is, playing for the USA in the Olympics doesn’t come with the same lucrative salaries as the NBA. Here’s a breakdown of how they get compensated.

Do NBA Olympians get paid?

While players like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and other NBA stars do get paid for playing in the Olympics, the International Olympic Committee doesn’t pay them. Sponsors like Nike, Adidas, Gatorade, and Under Armour, are the ones compensating the stars.

Playing in the Olympics boosts players' international exposure and market value for endorsements. Shoe companies drive these off-court incomes. These deals can start at $5 million and go up to $15 million with royalty payments for top players like LeBron James. This increases royalty payments, benefiting the players.

More than half of Nike’s revenue comes from outside North America. Nike sends top players to Asia and Europe for store openings or basketball clinics during the NBA off-season. The Olympics act as a similar promotional opportunity, potentially leading to new endorsement deals.

What kind of compensation do players on Team USA’s Olympic roster receive?

That being said, members of the USA Basketball team do receive stipends or daily allowances for expenses during Olympic training and competition. These payments help cover travel, accommodation, and other necessities.

According to a compiled list of the top 20 highest-paid NBA players who will be competing for Olympic gold in Paris 2024, via BasketNews, the top 3 include Stephen Curry ($55.7M), Nikola Jokic ($51.4M), and Joel Embiid ($51.4M).

Kevin Durant ($49.9M) and Devin Booker ($49.2M) rank fourth and fifth. LeBron James ($48.7M) is 14th on the list. Giannis Antetokounmpo, set to make $48.8M next season, is sixth, and Rudy Gobert ($43.8M) is eighth.

How much do Team USA athletes earn for winning an Olympic medal?

The USOPC's ‘Operation Gold’ payments remain unchanged for 2024. Athletes earn $37,500 for a gold medal in Paris, $22,500 for silver, and $15,000 for bronze.

These amounts are slightly below the average among countries but the U.S. typically pays more in total medal bonuses due to winning more medals, according to a survey done by USA TODAY Sports. Team USA topped the Tokyo Olympics medal table with 39 golds, 41 silvers, and 33 bronzes.

Which countries pay their athletes the most for winning Olympic medals?

The two known highest-paying countries at the last Summer Olympics were Chinese Taipei and Singapore. According to USA Today, Singapore said it would pay an athlete $1 million if he or she won gold in Tokyo. Chinese Taipei said it would reward its lone individual gold medalist, weightlifter Hsing-Chun Kuo, with roughly $716,000.