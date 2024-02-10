NFL fans have complained about the high prices of tickets at the Super Bowl VIII. As of February 9, 2024, the lowest-priced tickets on TicketMaster were $8,333. On the flip side, resellers were asking for up to $45,000. The average ticket price is around $8,600.

The cost of Super Bowl tickets has significantly changed since the first game in 1967. Let us take a look at how much was a ticket to the first Super Bowl back in 1967 and how much it soared 57 years later. Here's a breakdown of the historical data and analyze the trends according to inflation-adjusted data from GoBankingRates.

1967-1985: Early Years

1967: The first Super Bowl ticket was priced at $90.

1984: Ticket prices increased gradually over this period, reaching $175.

1986-1995: Moderate Increase

1985: Prices ranged from $169, with a gradual increase to $355 in 1994.

1996-2003: Fluctuations

1995-2003: The cost exhibited more variability, fluctuating from $395 in 1995 to a comparatively lower $653 in 2003.

2004-2010: Steady Increase

2004-2010: A period of consistent growth, with prices climbing steadily from $638 in 2004 to $1,369 in 2010.

2011-2013: Significant Jump

2011: A noticeable spike occurred, reaching $1,609, and by 2013, the price reached $1,597.

2014-2019: Continued Rise

Prices continued their ascent, hitting $2,980 in 2018 and a substantial $5,049 in 2019.

2020-2023: Rapid Growth

2020: Significant increase to $8,229, influenced by factors such as matchup, location, and financial considerations.

Note: Adjusting for inflation means that converting to today’s dollars in earlier years might mean lower nominal prices but higher real prices.

Super Bowl ticket prices have not only skyrocketed over the years but have experienced periods of fluctuation and steady growth. Factors that contribute to these fluctuations include inflation, team playing, venue, and all the requirements of the program.