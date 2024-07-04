How Much Was Every NFL Team Last Sold For? Find Out
NFL franchises are worth billions now, but that wasn’t always the case. Find out how much team owners paid to acquire their franchises.
The NFL is now the richest league in the world. According to Forbes, an average NFL team is worth $5.1 billion. Owning stakes in a football team is an expensive business.
However, NFL teams used to be valued in millions and even thousands at some point. Some investors placed their bets on the rising financial giant. They are reaping the fruits of their long-term vision.
Washington Commanders
Dan Snyder’s family sold the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris. The deal worth $6.05 billion was approved by NFL owners in 2023.
Denver Broncos
The Walton-Penner group bought the Denver Broncos from Pat Bowlen’s ownership group in 2022. The franchise's sale, which was the most expensive NFL team sale ever at the time, was for $4.65 billion.
Carolina Panthers
Jerry Richardson gave control of the Carolina Panthers to Billionaire David Tepper in 2018. The franchise was bought for 2.275 billion.
Buffalo Bills
Terry and Kim Pegula bought the Buffalo Bills after the death of the original owner, Ralph Wilson. It was valued at $1.4 billion when the Pegulas bought it in 2014.
Miami Dolphins
Wayne Huizenga sold the Miami Dolphins to Stephen M Ross for $1.1 Billion in 2008.
Cleveland Browns
The Lerner family gave up the ownership of the Cleveland Browns for 1.05 Billion. Jimmy Haslam took charge in 2012.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Shahid R. Khan bought the Jaguars in 2011. He paid $760 million to Wayne Weave in 2012.
Los Angeles Rams
Stan Kroenke took charge of the Rams in 2010. He got the franchise for $750 million.
Houston Texans
The Texans were founded by Bob McNair in 1999. Bob McNair owned the franchise until 2018. The ownership was transferred to his wife before his son Cal McNair took charge.
New York Jets
Woody Johnson bought the Jets in 2000. The franchise was valued at $635 million. After becoming the US ambassador to the UK, Woody passed the ownership to his brother Christopher Johnson.
Other Teams
|Team
|Sold At
|Minnesota Vikings
|$600 Million
|Baltimore Ravens
|$600 Million
|Atlanta Falcons
|$545 Million
|Seattle Seahawks
|$194 Million
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|$192 Million
|Philadelphia Eagles
|$185 Million
|New England Patriots
|$172 Million
|Dallas Cowboys
|$140 Million
|Los Angeles Chargers
|$70 Million
|New Orleans Saints
|$70 Million
|Indianapolis Colts
|$15 Million
|San Francisco 49ers
|$13 Million
|Cincinnati Bengals
|$8 Million
|Detroit Lions
|$5 Million
|Las Vegas Raiders
|$180,000
|Arizona Cardinals
|$50,000
|Tenessee Titans
|$25,000
|Kansas City Chiefs
|$25,000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|$2,500
|New York Giants
|$500
|Chicago Bears
|$100
|Green Bay Packers
|N/A
