How Much Was Every NFL Team Last Sold For? Find Out

The NFL is now the richest league in the world. According to Forbes, an average NFL team is worth $5.1 billion. Owning stakes in a football team is an expensive business.

However, NFL teams used to be valued in millions and even thousands at some point. Some investors placed their bets on the rising financial giant. They are reaping the fruits of their long-term vision.

Washington Commanders

Dan Snyder’s family sold the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris. The deal worth $6.05 billion was approved by NFL owners in 2023.

Denver Broncos

The Walton-Penner group bought the Denver Broncos from Pat Bowlen’s ownership group in 2022. The franchise's sale, which was the most expensive NFL team sale ever at the time, was for $4.65 billion.

Carolina Panthers

Jerry Richardson gave control of the Carolina Panthers to Billionaire David Tepper in 2018. The franchise was bought for 2.275 billion.

Buffalo Bills

Terry and Kim Pegula bought the Buffalo Bills after the death of the original owner, Ralph Wilson. It was valued at $1.4 billion when the Pegulas bought it in 2014.

Miami Dolphins

Wayne Huizenga sold the Miami Dolphins to Stephen M Ross for $1.1 Billion in 2008.

Cleveland Browns

The Lerner family gave up the ownership of the Cleveland Browns for 1.05 Billion. Jimmy Haslam took charge in 2012.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Shahid R. Khan bought the Jaguars in 2011. He paid $760 million to Wayne Weave in 2012.

Los Angeles Rams

Stan Kroenke took charge of the Rams in 2010. He got the franchise for $750 million.

Houston Texans

The Texans were founded by Bob McNair in 1999. Bob McNair owned the franchise until 2018. The ownership was transferred to his wife before his son Cal McNair took charge.

New York Jets

Woody Johnson bought the Jets in 2000. The franchise was valued at $635 million. After becoming the US ambassador to the UK, Woody passed the ownership to his brother Christopher Johnson.

Other Teams

Team Sold At Minnesota Vikings $600 Million Baltimore Ravens $600 Million Atlanta Falcons $545 Million Seattle Seahawks $194 Million Tampa Bay Buccaneers $192 Million Philadelphia Eagles $185 Million New England Patriots $172 Million Dallas Cowboys $140 Million Los Angeles Chargers $70 Million New Orleans Saints $70 Million Indianapolis Colts $15 Million San Francisco 49ers $13 Million Cincinnati Bengals $8 Million Detroit Lions $5 Million Las Vegas Raiders $180,000 Arizona Cardinals $50,000 Tenessee Titans $25,000 Kansas City Chiefs $25,000 Pittsburgh Steelers $2,500 New York Giants $500 Chicago Bears $100 Green Bay Packers N/A

