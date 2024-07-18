How Old Is Tom Brady's Son Jack Moynahan? All About NFL GOAT's Eldest Who Is Now as Tall as Him

Tom Brady, praised as the Greatest of All Time [GOAT], not only dominates fully on the football field but also has a life filled with family milestones. Among his children, John Moynahan is his eldest son with the famous actress Bridget Moynahan. For years, Brady has never missed out on a chance to share glimpses of their unbreakable bond.

Jack Moynahan is now 16 years old, remarkably, as tall as his charming dad. Tom and Jack’s relationship continues to fascinate their fans. Fans can't help but wonder: Will Jack follow in his father's footsteps on the football field? Or carve out his unique path? Only time will tell how the father-son duo's story unfolds.

Tom Brady’s son, Jack Moynahan

Tom Brady is known as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL league. Brady’s eldest son, Jack Moynahan, is now 16. Tom Brady and his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan welcomed Jack in August 2007. Brady has always loved being Jack’s dad, and Jack feels the same way about his daddy, growing into the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s mini-me.

Jack, who is now 16, is as tall as his father. Like his father, Jack always had a growing interest in sports. Like his quarterback father, Jack also plays quarterback for his school. After Brady announced his retirement in 2023, the father-son duo is spending more quality time together.

All About Tom Brady’s Family

Tom Brady, the famous ex-NFL’s GOAT, has three children: one with his ex-actress girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, and two with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. His eldest son, Jack Moynahan, is the son of Brady and famous actress Moynahon. Later, in 2009, Tom married supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Gisele and Brady have two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Benjamin was born in December 2009, and Vivian was born in December 2012. Later, in 2022, Tom and Gisele divorced but remained co-parents.

Whether it is Jack, Benjamin, or Vivian, each child of Brady brings a unique spark to his family, and Brady’s role as a father continues to shine brightly.